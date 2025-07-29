A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

Neoliberalism, the economic system of the west that no one has ever voted for, is marching us in the wrong direction. It’s ruthless, it funnels money to the rich at the expense of absolutely everything else, leaves citizens impoverished, and our public services and infrastructure gutted. And we continue to let our environment, which we all depend on for our lives, be plundered for profit.

For the past almost two years, our political, media and entertainment outlets have supported Israel as it’s committed genocide in Gaza for all to see on our screens.

And now in western countries we’re expected to be OK with putting 5% of our GDP into NATO? As though these countries have the moral authority to arm to the teeth and pillage as they will? I don’t think so.

The idea that Russia, China and Iran are threats to us is a pack of lies.

Russia is fighting Ukraine because NATO countries posed an existential threat using Ukraine as a proxy. Please take a look at the backstory here. Russia has never threatened to invade Europe, and has made its terms for peace clear and consistent from the time its military operation began. These terms are reasonable, and go unacknowledged by western countries who prefer to spin a threatening narrative.

China is successful because it invested its profits into the things neoliberalism doesn’t: the well-being of its citizens, its education system, its industries and environmental restoration. It is not a threat, and the western world could experience the same kind of success if it invested in the things China invested in. Instead it continues to privatize everything and funnel money to the already rich leaving very little for the rest of us and our pressing needs.

Iran is also not a threat. Its nuclear enrichment program was developed for peaceful purposes, and that country has always been resistant to developing nuclear weapons.

So when we, the western general public, are being whipped into a frenzy about these so-called threats, we need to understand that we’re being lied to.

And, yes, those countries and other nations have banded together to form a group called BRICS. Why wouldn’t they? If your country was being lied about, threatened and invaded by a group like NATO, wouldn’t it makes sense to get together with other nations to create something more peaceful, harmonious and beneficial? I hope one day our countries develop the political maturity to join them.

All of this begs the question, why are we putting up with this?

When did western countries vote for a neoliberal system? I don’t recall this ever happening. How many support hunger, homelessness, austerity and genocide? Is that really what democracy looks like?

It’s time we said no to more militarization, more austerity and more propaganda. And set our sights onto something better: something inspiring to work towards.

I have so much admiration for Jeremy Corbyn starting a new party in the UK. He’s one of the few western politicians who has had the courage to speak out for what’s right.

Where are our countries’ Jeremy Corbyns? Where are the politicians who have the moral compass and the guts to do the right thing?

We need to find and support them. We need to find accurate news sources, and we need to stand up to the forces that have betrayed us all, now to the point of funding genocide with our tax dollars.

Although many have suspected this, it has now come to light that Canada has been directly supplying Israel with arms and lying about it.

The alternative is annihilation, and make no mistake about it. More war, more austerity and more money to the rich is a threat to all of us, and to our very survival.

We have everything we need to turn things around. We have the money, resources and knowledge to create the most amazing civilizations the world has ever seen. Yet here we are stuck in this outmoded, insane and cruel way of living.

If you can look in the mirror and say that you’re alright with genocide, that you can handle destroying the planet that makes life possible, and that you’re happy to leave a world like this to your children and grandchildren where they can suffer and die, then just carry on the way you always have.

If not, do something different. Stop reading the New York Times, and read Consortium News instead. Ditch the Globe and Mail and tune into The Breach instead. Boycott Israel. Start connecting the dots between environmentalism, social justice and healing and see where that takes you. Go to a rally in support of Palestine. Take a step outside of your bubble for the sake of a better future.

What will it take to ignite that fire in the belly?

We can’t afford to go on like this. 5% of our GDP to NATO is unacceptable, and we cannot allow it.

We need to invest in our infrastructure and public services, our environments, our green industries, our health and education and ourselves instead.

And we need to develop our diplomatic skills and stop threatening other countries in an attempt to dominate them.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/