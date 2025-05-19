A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you appreciate my writing.

* * * * * * *

Yes, we have to take breaks. Watching an ongoing genocide is just too much sometimes. But then we have to get back at trying to make constructive change in the world together.

I hope that we can somehow stop this genocide that Israel is committing, and that the USA and its western allies is supporting. What we’re seeing on our devices is revealing the values of those who dominate the west. The emperor is no longer wearing any clothes; the naked truth is being exposed.

Power and greed dominate, and we need to figure out how to change this. The world is reaching dangerous environmental tipping points while innocent people are being slaughtered in Gaza and other places around the world. International law is in tatters, and in the west many are homeless and hungry. Most of us are struggling to get by, while the super wealthy are raking in money hand over fist. More and more, people are finding this unacceptable.

At a dynamic moment like this, what we do makes a big difference. And we need to pay attention so we can find constructive courses of action.

Here’s the video by Danny Haiphong — particularly the end of it — that inspired this post.

What kind of world do we want? How do we stand up to empire as it self destructs, taking us with it? How do we create meaningful lives together on the ground?

Sure, we have to take time to feel our grief, rage and sorrow. Those feelings are real, and have to be acknowledged. But we have to be aware, too, that there’s more going on in the world than what we see in western media.

Have you heard of BRICS? This could be a game changer. It’s doing the things we all want to see, like investing in clean technology, building green, efficient transportation systems, and creating the conditions for peace in the world.

We need to understand that there are alternatives to what we’re being offered here in the west. In order to see those alternatives, though, we have to look beyond the propaganda we’re bombarded with, and find accurate news sources.

This is one of the most truly dynamic moments in history. The way things go depends on how aware we are and what we’re willing to do.

So, please, feel your despair and your pain, but take action. It’s time to raise our voices, use our money to support what we want and withhold it from what we don’t want, and to support each other in our communities.

A new world is being born, and it’s time to push!

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/