I’m sick. The latest bug going around has my nose running and my throat sore.

For me, being sick is a slightly altered reality.

I move more slowly, things land differently, and everything feels a little bit off.

It’s kind of interesting.

Today I read about the funeral of Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who sounded like amazing men dedicated to the interests of their people.

I wondered what that would be like. What would it be like to have leaders who were so loved and respected by the people they represent?

Here in the west, somewhere along the line government for the people by the people became government for the rich by rich, everything else be damned.

Politicians regularly go back on their election promises. They downplay the astronomical rise in the cost of living, of homelessness, and of the environmental catastrophes we’re collectively facing.

It’s drill baby, drill even though no one might want our dirty oil by the time it gets to market, and so much will be electrified by green energy. And instead of acknowledging and dealing with the speculation on housing for the inflated costs of having a roof over our heads, it’s blamed on immigrants. Many are lapping this drivel up.

Even trying to imagine a leader who would meaningfully address the things that concern us — who would actually care enough about the greater good — would almost be beyond the pale.

Instead, our concerns generate a big yawn from our political class.

Somehow, they don’t even rate a mention. Or if they are noted, it’s in a way that pushes more privatization, austerity and economically punitive measures. It’s amazing how things can be spun.

I want to ask how did we get this way, but I actually think I know the answer. It’s been the long game of the powerful to divide us, pit us against each other, gaslight us, bombard us with propaganda, privatize and deregulate, to the point where, well, here we are.

How do we develop a genuine resistance that prioritizes the well-being of people and planet? How do we put our differences aside, and come together for the sake of our collective future?

I can’t help but see a need for strategic, bold and effective action to turn things around here in the western world.

And we’re not alone in this struggle. The global majority is as fed up as we are with the ongoing plunder. How do we align ourselves with these natural allies?

If anyone thinks people in the west are happy with their political leadership, I doubt that they realize how frustrated many of us are. So many are without a political home. We choose one mediocre candidate that might be slightly less bad than the rest. Many just don’t bother voting.

Anyways, nap time again soon. Whatever this bug is seems to have a short duration. In the meantime, I’ll pay attention to what arises in this somewhat altered state.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/