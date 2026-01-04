I wasn’t going to write a new post today, but needed to share my thoughts and feelings about the naked power grab that Trump is boasting about: invading Venezuela and kidnapping Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

He’s calling this part of the Donroe Doctrine, his version of the Monroe Doctrine. In case you’re not familiar with it, here it is as defined by Wikipedia:

The Monroe Doctrine is a United States foreign policy position that opposes European colonialism in the Western Hemisphere. It holds that any intervention in the political affairs of the Americas by foreign powers is a potentially hostile act against the United States. The doctrine was central to American grand strategy in the 20th century.

Not only does Trump want Venezuela’s oil and other natural resources, but it doesn’t like the fact that it’s a socialist country that’s doing business with Iran, China and Russia.

Ya, pure Imperialism, just like Trump’s take on it. As though Venezuela isn’t a sovereign country, as though the USA, by divine right, can help itself to the oil and other resources of any country in the western hemisphere. A naked power and resource grab.

Why was it so chilling to wake up to this news? The USA has already murdered innocent people in Venezuela’s coastal waters, claiming they were transporting illicit drugs. It’s already stolen ships of oil. It’s already committed murder, war crimes and piracy against Venezuela.

They say there’s nothing as dangerous as an Empire in decline, and Trump is showing us how crass, lawless and disgusting this can be.

Hats off to Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, who has condemned this unprovoked American aggression, as have many other world leaders. Trump has hinted that Mexico could be next.

As Brian Berletic has often warned us:

I hope this sobers many people up to the reality that the US is still the biggest threat on planet earth, and that the battle between US hegemony and multipolarism is far from decided.

Learning about this morning’s event, I’m reminded of the feeling I had when I first learned that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza. So brutal, so many lies, such violent aggression.

It’s like this part of the world’s version of Syria, coming in and taking over with little resistance. Who was involved, I wonder. What back channels were used to make this operation so seamless?

As Ben Norton stated in a video earlier today, there are many reasons Trump and his cronies decided to go ahead with this operation.

But there’s a reason he didn’t state. With all the attention on Venezuela, what is going on right now in the rest of the world? What’s going on in Gaza and the West Bank? What does this event provide cover for elsewhere?

Another thing that’s on my mind is a recent video I saw from economist Yanis Varoufakis about how grim the western world’s economic situation is.

The USA has been itching for a war ever since Trump was elected, despite his stated desire for the Nobel Peace Prize. Wars are often considered the cure for economic woes. Is this part of why he’s been picking fights all over the globe?

Most of all, what do we do now?

How do we collectively stand up to this insanity, and stop this naked aggression against any country that has resources that the USA wants or needs?

I wish I knew.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

