I’ve been paying attention to what people familiar with the region and the situation have to say about the latest ceasefire in Gaza.

Of course, Israel is still killing people in Gaza. And Trump, the guarantor of the ceasefire agreement, could easily stop sending money and weapons to Israel if he really wanted to end the genocide. But we know he won’t.

And then there’s the fact that the war criminal, Tony Blair, has been chosen to oversee the process of implementing the deal in Gaza.

We all know these things. And who trusts any of the players on Team Israel?

Yet, I’ve been surprised by the responses from people who look at the big picture and the long road ahead. They know these things too.

I listened with interest to these two interviews. The first with Professor Marandi and the next with Laith Marouf. Both are far from being naive about the situation and live in the region.

Their optimism was surprising — not about any illusions they have about the ceasefire, but about the long term implications of what’s going on.

Professor Marandi reminds us that liberation doesn’t happen overnight, and that the cost is always heavy. Expecting a fair ceasefire deal is unrealistic at this point. But we have to acknowledge the importance of this moment. The people of Gaza have survived these past two years of genocide. Israel and its supporters have been revealed for who they are, and this will have long term consequences. We now know which politicians, media outlets, etc. supported Israel’s genocide. And the world has seen how dishonest, unreliable and ruthless they are. Ordinary people no longer trust western institutions, and their sympathy for Palestine has ballooned — a major victory. Now that western powers have been revealed for the criminals they are, things will inevitably change.

Laith Marouf reminds us that if an occupying force doesn’t win the battle, they’ve lost it, as is the situation with Israel. And if occupied people don’t lose the war, they’ve won it, as Palestine has done. All the money, propaganda and power the west used to promote and empower this genocide didn’t work. Its eighty years of brainwashing was smashed. And this is a big deal. As western countries experience increased austerity and totalitarianism, they see the global nature of the powers causing harm in other countries and their own. The ceasefire is very flawed, but the world is at a boiling point and there needs to be a deal. Palestine has shown the world that all this western power can be defeated by Gaza, a place that’s been under occupation for decades.

Something both Laith Marouf and Professor Marandi agreed on about this moment is that we can’t be lulled into complacency, and need to double down on our efforts to support Palestinian rights. Israel, the USA and its supporters need to know that we’re paying attention and want the killing to stop, food and aid to get into Gaza, and see a fair settlement reached.

Another thing that’s just had its biased nature revealed is the Nobel Peace Prize. This year’s winner, Corina Machado, is an ally of both Netanyahu and Trump, both of whom she invited to invade her country, Nicaragua. I enjoyed two commentaries on the win — this one by Laura of Normal Island and this by Kernow Damo. They’re both short, and very on point.

And if you’re thinking “What about someone like Francesca Albanese?” Well, here you go. She won another peace prize, this one called “Lay Down Your Arms.” I’ll be paying more attention to this prize and less to the Nobel Peace Prize from now on.

As we slowly untangle our minds from the propaganda we’ve been bombarded with over the years, I hope we can envision and work towards governance models that are more democratic and life affirming than the genocide supporting systems we have now.

So let’s write those letters, sign those petitions, demonstrate like crazy, send more flotillas in, amplify Palestinian voices, and keep on boycotting Israeli products. We need to make sure Israel continues to feel the heat.

And maybe it’s time for all of us to get more strategic in our protests. For example, as CBS, TikTok and Paramount become the domains of Larry and David Ellison, Zionists who are some of the richest people in the world, and are slated to take control of Warner Brothers, HBO and CNN, what if we all abandoned them and found alternatives? We’d be saving ourselves and our families from pro Israel propaganda, and affecting these companies’ bottom lines.

As they say, money is power, so what are we empowering with our money? Let’s make sure it’s not Israel, and buy as locally as possible from independent businesses. Taking our money out of banks and putting it into credit unions removes it from the military industrial/fossil fuel complex and puts it back into our communities. And supporting co-ops and unionized workplaces empowers people who work in them. Our money can be an excellent tool when we use it as such.

So let’s hope the people in Gaza get some respite, some food and aid, and some downtime. And let’s make damn sure we keep up the pressure on Israel and its allies to get to a fair ceasefire agreement.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

