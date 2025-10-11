Diana’s Substack

The Nobel 'Pieces-of-Gold' Award winner Corina Machado spoke with an Israeli television host and stated that when she takes power in Venezuela they will move their embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Former CIA analyst and national security advisor Ray McGovern reported today she has a long history as a CIA ally and actor.

Then today Machado dedicated her Nobel Prize to Donald Trumpstein.

As with the rest of the rusty, rickety institutions of the west, the Nobel Committee is just another bought off empty husk.

Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
8h

It would be the very first time in history that a pack of war criminals and war profiteers . . brought lasting peace to Palestine! What are the chances?

