A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

What’s the trick, you ask?

It’s that the question should be reversed. How do we get to the kind of world where we’re all housed, fed and relaxed? And make good decisions from this place instead of being too busy to think things through.

I woke up one morning with this weird idea that things would be so much better — we’d see the world differently and find solutions more easily — if we weren’t all so stressed. About everything: the ongoing genocide, economic insecurity, climate change, personal relationships, you name it.

And then I realized that in order to be relaxed, where we can make better decisions and have good judgement, we need a world that doesn’t cause so much stress.

So is managing our stress levels part of the solution? I think so, but only part. There has never been a time when our action is needed so badly.

So my plan is to do all I can to be relaxed while taking the action necessary to get to this kind of world.

We’ve got the knowledge, people, technology, and everything else we need to achieve this kind of world. So why not make it our goal to do this? For ourselves, our descendants, and for all the benefits a less stressful world would bring.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/