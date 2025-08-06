Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Najwan Abdul Wahab's avatar
Najwan Abdul Wahab
2h

I understand that we can’t do or be our best if we too are combating our central system’s fight-or-flight stimulus. I wish I could quiet my mind and heart enough sometimes but I feel with every fiber of my being and it only guarantees to break my heart.

Viva la 🇵🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture