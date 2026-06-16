Anyone who’s ever been bullied, anyone who isn’t part of the elite class, or who was born on the wrong side of the tracks, it’s time to celebrate!

The USA and Israel felt like bombing Iran with no plan, no good reason, just felt like it because they thought they could win. And to help with the Greater Israel project.

But those two belligerent countries didn’t know what they were up against. After years of being slandered, and seeing what the Americans had done to Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and any other country they could get their hands on, Iran saw the writing on the wall. And they prepared itself militarily for an American invasion.

Iran never wanted and still doesn’t want nukes, and anyone who pays attention to accurate news sources knows this. But Iran’s supposed possession of nuclear weapons was an excuse to invade, just like Iraq’s supposed WMDs, or the make believe story about liberating girls in Afghanistan.

Although Iran doesn’t have nukes, it has something even more powerful: control of the Strait of Hormuz. According to Craig Murray, Iran has every right to close the Strait of Hormuz to nations with which it is in armed conflict under international law. He states that:

In international law, Tehran has every right to close the Strait of Hormuz to nations with which it is in armed conflict. Two vital points: 1) States that permit attacks on Iran to be launched from their territory can be blocked and 2) Iran can block neutral ships from trading with states with which it is in conflict.

And Iran’s military prowess and its control of this Strait has the USA over a barrel; actually, over literal barrels of oil. Ouch!

So, predictably, the war didn’t go so well for the USA, and the blame falls squarely on the shoulders of Trump. He was the first president stupid enough to agree to invading Iran under pressure from Israel and the Zionist lobby. He took his chances, gambling the global economy and his personal legacy on faulty intelligence and his gut feeling.

And lo and behold, the Americans lost!

Remember how this came about when the predicted economic crash hits you hard.

After months of mediated negotiations, the USA and Iran have agreed to a memorandum of understanding to end hostilities, with a formal signing ceremony scheduled for June 19, in Geneva, Switzerland. Currently, the terms and conditions of this MOU are as follows:

Three-Phase Roadmap According to the reported framework, the agreement will be implemented in three phases. Phase 1: Announcement of MoU (June 14) Immediate cessation of military operations on all fronts.

End of the naval blockade on Iran.

Reopening process for the Strait of Hormuz begins. Phase 2: Within 30 Days of Signing (June 19) Full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Release of $12 billion from Iran’s reported $24 billion in frozen assets. Phase 3: Within 60 Days Negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme.

Release of the remaining $12 billion in frozen assets. Key Provisions Of The 14-Point AgreementPhase 3: Within 60 Days The reported memorandum includes the following provisions: Immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Release of Iran’s $24 billion in frozen assets during a 60-day negotiation period, with half released before talks begin. Commitment to respect Iran’s sovereignty and avoid interference in its internal affairs. Withdrawal of US troops from areas surrounding Iran within 30 days. Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under an Iranian-managed system and lifting of the naval blockade. Iran’s commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons development. A proposal for the US and its allies to present reconstruction plans worth at least $300 billion for Iran. Suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and related exports. Future discussions limited to uranium enrichment, sanctions relief and economic reconstruction. Iran’s missile programme and support for allied armed groups excluded from negotiations. No additional US troop deployments or new sanctions during the negotiation period. Creation of a monitoring mechanism to oversee implementation of the agreement. Final agreement to be endorsed through a United Nations Security Council resolution. Permission for Iran to freely access and use its financial resources.

I can’t help but notice that these provisions are very favourable to Iran.

This should put some wind in all of our sails. If Iran was able to defeat the bully of the globe, then what else is possible?

This is just a first step in the right direction, and there are so many things that could still go wrong. Who knows what Israel will do? It’s committing genocide in Gaza and now in Lebanon, and Netanyahu is furious about this deal. And there seems to be no limit to the amount and variety of dirty tricks the west is capable of using. And then there’s the possibility of nuclear escalation…

Those of us with a conscience and a beating heart have been sickened by the genocide in Gaza, and America and its allies support for it. And, to add insult to moral injury, we’re told that we’re anti-semitic if we’re offended by Israel’s genocide. Israel isn’t getting a drop of sympathy from the vast majority of people over its current plight no matter how much is spent on marketing and other forms of perception management.

In fact, it’s wonderful to see the power of Israel and its allies restrained by Iran. Israel is hated all around the world for its ongoing genocide, the torture, killing and sexual abuse it commits and its trashing of international law.

If Trump wants to reign in Israel he can simply stop the supply of weapons to it. And I hope he will, although I highly doubt that he’ll do it.

In the meantime, I hope we can all relish this moment. It’s like someone returning our stolen lunch money, or apprehending the schoolyard bully. Or like seeing someone actually arrested and doing jail time for what was discovered in the Epstein files, and their victims compensated. Or seeing a former tech billionaire in a breadline. Or those considered amalek and disposable finally being treated with respect and being adequately paid.

If you’re pissed about immigrants, please climb out of your online rabbit hole. Immigrants, women, and people of colour are all mostly worse off than you are because of this rotten system. Put the blame where it belongs: on the elite class of people who orchestrated this situation and who have profited from it. They want you to blame others and deflect the blame away from themselves so they can keep reeling in the big bucks.

Come and join the resistance. Not only does it make sense, but it’s fun and sexy. Complaining about being an incel online is boring and useless. The resistance is where you’ll find meaning, excitement and maybe even a companion. And you’ll be helping to change the world for the better.

I look at what it’s taken to get us to this point with so much sadness. My heart is heavy when I think of all the deaths, torment, destruction, and tragedy it’s taken to get us here.

Thank you, Palestine. Thank you, Iran. Thank you, Hamas and Hezbollah. Thank you, Ansar Allah. Thank you to all the ordinary people of all countries who have suffered so many losses. You’re the Davids that are bringing down Goliath. You are the martyrs and heroes. Thanks to all who have sacrificed so much. Thanks to all who have the courage to stand up to the rich, corrupt and powerful. I’ve witnessed so many of your losses online, and am so very sorry that the rest of the world has let you down. Some of us have tried and continue to try.

You are ushering in a new world. May we all be worthy. May we all do our part to enable this crucial transition.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a kufiya:

https://www.kufiya.org/

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.