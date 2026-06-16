Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Latin's avatar
David Latin
4d

I agree with you in many ways. But, unfortunately, I see this as only a temporary halt to the

🇺🇸🇮🇱 quest for dominance. And in Iran's case, the intention is to disintegrate it. Iran will have to keep developing/adapting a clever strategy to maintain its freedom.

Israel has already started bombing Lebanon again. And I'm sure the situation in Gaza is disasterous, even though our attention is diverted. Opposite to appearances, I don't think Trump wanted to halt, and I think he is coordinating with Netanyahu all the time.

I am appalled at how other countries, even powerful ones like China/Russia are willing to turn a blind eye and allow terrible precedents to be set, precedents that will affect all of us in the end!

Reply
Share
5 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
3d

First, the MoU has to be signed om Friday, and a helluva lot can happen in the meantime. Then an official agreement/treaty has to be drawn up, agreed upon and signed, upheld, implemented and enforced over a longer period of time (unlike the Minsk Accords). Not to forget that the US has to vacate West Asia, and Israel must be permanently reined in, constrained and neutralized, if not dismantled. All before anyone can uncork the champagne and sing "Hallelujah"!

Reply
Share
5 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana van Eyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture