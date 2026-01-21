NOTE: Almost all of my material is free, except for the more personal stuff. I use the paywall as a privacy wall. Thanks for your understanding.

My brother, Randy, passed away exactly one year ago today.

We were close in an odd way, coming from a somewhat atomized family, parents both traumatized from their childhoods and going through an ugly divorce when we were kids. Not that it was their fault that the family wasn’t close, but trauma trickles down through the generations and has impacts that are hard to control.