Lately I’ve seen some compelling comments on my posts.

One that was interesting to me was something to the effect of ‘This is my community: me, myself and I’.

Some people commented that they find me feisty and courageous. What’s odd about that to me is that I’m motivated by a profound sense of duty. So even when it’s scary, I’m compelled to tell the truth as I see it. My sense of duty isn’t just to my community, but to the global community, to past and future generations, and to all life on this beautiful earth.

The two comments I shared may not seem connected, but to my mind they are.

I’ve been an activist for environmental and social justice all my adult life, and it’s brought me meaning, community and a sense of purpose.

Why are we here? What’s the point of self care if it’s not to help us contribute to the greater good? Do we have an obligation to try to leave the world a better place?

The other day someone told me that souls would give their right arms to be alive during these times. And it made me feel like, as horrendous as these times are, we’re privileged to be here, and to be able to connect with others and make a difference in the world.

We’re at such a critical juncture in the history of humanity, and we need to show up fully. We need to be be discerning about the information we consume, and the way we spend our time, and we need to have the courage to do what needs to be done. And it will take all the wisdom, maturity and compassion we can muster.

If we feel that life is meaningless, and that we lack connection, it might be because we’re not seeing these times as the challenge that they are.

As an activist, I feel connected, not only to people in my community, but to the people who came before me, and those who will come after who deserve a world where all can thrive. We have traditions of activism to uphold, and we have a generation that’s counting on us.

The activist community is diverse; we don’t always see eye to eye, and there are people who will rub us the wrong way. And that’s OK. When we develop authentic, caring relationships with each other, we can respectfully approach our differences, and get a better understanding of each other’s perspectives. It’s comforting to know that other people care, and that we support each other’s efforts, online and on the streets.

We can contribute in so many ways, and that will depend on our interests, abilities and skillsets. I contribute through my writing, and with my lifestyle choices because for me these things come naturally.

When we know that we’re held by generations before and after us, and by the people around us, we don’t feel alone. It gives our lives meaning, and it spurs us on to be better people with a sense of purpose.

I hope we have the will to rise to this challenge. To make things right in the world, we’ll need strength and tenacity. Solidarity is what will ultimately save us, if anything will.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/