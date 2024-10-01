I’ve been a life long activist, and recently I’ve heard a few complaints about the word.

It’s a identity that, in my opinion, should be worn proudly. Those who wear it show that they care enough to take a stand.

For it to be truly honourable, there are a few prerequisites.

It’s really important to get the facts straight, because it’s easy to be fooled, especially during times of war.

To quote Malcolm X:

“If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.”

We have to find reliable sources, and have an open mind, since millions are spent in the quest to mislead the public. Here are a few to get you going: Consortium News, Electronic Intifada, The Grayzone, Breach Media.

And if you’re new to this stuff, please keep an open mind. These sources often challenge commonly held assumptions. But I haven’t seen them taken to task for providing fake news. And I don’t have time to be bothered with sources that do.

The other important caveat is to take a long view, and see if the cause you care about will actually make the world a better place if you’re successful. Will it make the world more peaceful, healthier, more inclusive? Will it restore the environment, and help people to meet their basic housing and dietary needs? If the answer to these questions is ‘yes’, you’re on the right track.

And why not go to a talk or a demonstration about one of these issues? If you find the thought a little scary, bring a friend, and you can talk about it afterwards together. And don’t be surprised if you make some new friends.

As someone who has been an activist my entire adult life, I can promise you that you won’t meet finer, more caring people anywhere, that you’ll find purpose, and that you’ll be a benefit to the world around you.

The world is at such a critical crossroads right now, and we need all the voices, all the bums in seats, and everyone doing what they can to help to turn things around.

I wear the word ‘activist’ with pride, and can’t think of a more rewarding way to spend my life. If you aren’t already an activist, I hope you’ll consider giving it a try.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/