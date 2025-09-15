I know, it’s hard to imagine. Being a billionaire would put us in a completely different universe than the ones most of us occupy.

But if you were a billionaire, what do you think would keep you raking in the money? My guess is military and extractive industries.

And if the people in your countries were getting fed up with being broke, the soaring cost of living, ongoing environmental catastrophes and endless wars, what would you want them to think?

What safeguards would you invest in?

After having deregulated industry and politics, persuading politicians to legislate in your favour is easy, but there’s still an angry public to deal with.

That’s where propaganda comes in.

Most major news outlets are owned by billionaires. Whose interests do you think their stories will serve? With increasingly desperate populations, what kinds of narratives would you promote?

We’re primed from an early age to believe this. Indoctrination begins with the history we’re taught, which is always usually by the victors. We learn that we have benevolent leaders who courageously brought us freedom, and that sort of thing. These beliefs form our personal identities, and teach us to see what goes on around us from the point of view of those with money and power.

Here’s an excellent article about where billionaires put their money in order to influence the public. It gives amounts and the names of donors and organizations. I hope you’ll give it a read.

It makes sense for this class of people to encourage the lurch to the right, and it’s benefitted them. When you’re blaming immigrants, demonizing other countries and convincing people that climate change is a hoax, you’re accomplishing a number of things.

When other countries are demonized, it discourages the diplomacy that leads to peace, and keeps the war machine — a cash cow for the very rich — enabled. It also paints a black and white picture — we’re right, they’re wrong — which justifies war. As well, the environmental impacts of war are practically never mentioned.

The scapegoating of immigrants, women, people of colour, the gender diverse and other identifiable groups not only causes harm to people, many of whom are already vulnerable, but it takes attention away from those who are causing our societal hardships. It also encourages a kind of bullying. When we blame people for things they’re not responsible for, we’re encouraging power dynamics that privilege the wealthy over the rest of us, and target the vulnerable.

Because I follow the money, I have never fallen for the idea that Donald Trump or, here in Canada, Pierre Poilievere were the champions of the working person. Why? Because of the people who fund them. They’re both funded by billionaires. And those are the people whose interests they serve. These two say what they need to in order to get elected. But, please, follow the money and that will tell you what kinds of leaders these people will be. As they say, those who pay the piper pick the tune. And talk’s cheap.

If we could take this one step, we’d have a much better idea of what’s going on, whose interests are being served, and help us to be more discerning in the values we adopt and the choices we make.

Money never lies, and where it’s allocated demonstrates the values of those doing the allocating.

If we’ve become more conservative in the past few years, we should examine the ideas that have influenced us, and where they came from.

I wasn’t going to mention Charlie Kirk again, but this is the best article I’ve read about him, and it’s an excellent commentary on Americanism. I’ll be paying attention to Shahid King Bolsen. His brilliant speech gives context to this murder, and suggests “strategic indifference” as a sensible course of action in situations like this.

Do we value peace, community and egalitarianism? Do we want to see money going towards bettering society and cleaning up our environment instead of going towards more military interventions?

These are the kinds of things that would make life better for all of us. It’s worth questioning why some of us may have adopted values that go against a liveable future.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.