I recently watched a talk between Danny Haiphong, Ben Norton and JK Noh that was deeply disturbing.

It discusses the fact that the Trump administration wants to win any way it can without ‘woke’ hindrances like international law and rules of engagement. They’re playing to win, and they have nukes.

Basically, they’re saying might makes right. Trump is going to be the bully on the international block, with a few willing allies like Israel and the UK, while other countries quietly supplying money and arms, and build up our military.

To understand Trump’s side of the story, and that of the western elites aligned with him, we need to explore the changing geopolitical situation.

Gaza is not the first genocide the western world has committed. There have been many. And the same powers responsible for those other genocides are behind this one.

For centuries, colonialist nations like the USA, the UK and other western countries have plundered the rest of the world, committing crimes and creating havoc in the process, leaving a trail of death and destruction. They’re used to doing this, while justifying it with stories of bringing freedom and democracy to their own populations, to the point where people have willingly fought wars on behalf of the powerful.

But now that we’re connected through social media and people are travelling more, we’re seeing on our screens what’s going on daily in horrific detail. And we’re no longer buying the stories they’re telling us about the inferiority of other cultures.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has woken us up. We find it immoral, even as we’re told that we’re anti-semitic for opposing genocide, and as we’re fed half truths and outright lies about the way our countries are conducting themselves in the world.

The powerful, the politicians who represent their interests, and the mainstream media and entertainment industries whose ownership is concentrated in their hands present narratives that justify this.

Now the global majority is getting organized, and getting stronger economically and militarily, and standing up for themselves. Those who have benefitted from this exploitation are in denial about their supremacy coming to an end. Many of them would rather see the end of the world than the end of their power over the rest of us.

They’re losing on every front. China is seen as a threat although it’s never threatened anyone; Iran is accused of developing a nuclear weapon, even though it’s never wanted one and has co-operated with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Association); Venezuela’s government is considered illegitimate and is supposedly sending drugs to the USA, even though its leader was democratically elected and the drug issue is trumped up. And then there’s Ukraine. The narrative about Russia invading Ukraine, and now being a threat to Europe, has been internalized by so many that it’s hard to write about. Jeffrey Sachs explains it well, and so does this article from Consortium News. The CIA and NATO had a lot to do with creating the conditions that brought about Russia’s military operation.

If you’d like to know more about China I would recommend listening to KJ Noh who is being interviewed here by Rachel Blevins. She always has interesting guests on her program. For more on Venezuela, I would recommend teleSUR, and for a deeper understanding of the situation in Iran, I’d recommend listening to Professor Marandi. For a better understanding of Russia, I recommend reading Karl Sanchez’s Geopolitical Gymnasium. And if this has whetted your appetite for more geopolitical commentary, here are some others I recommend. This post is a few months old, and I’ve discovered more excellent geopolitical analysts since, but this is a good start.

Back to the main topic, what should the rest of us do as western leaders push for war, and continue to bully the rest of the world?

It’s fundamental to keep ourselves informed and not be misled. Please question everything you’re being told by mainstream cultural influencers. Those who have profited from war continue to spend so much money trying to convince us that they’re not doing anything wrong, and that other countries and cultures are evil.

The more you know, the angrier you’ll be. The quote below helps us deal with these feelings.

Thanks to Susan Harley of Courageous Conversations for sharing this quote:

“This is a dark time, filled with suffering and uncertainty. Like living cells in a larger body, it is natural that we feel the trauma of our world. So don’t be afraid of the anguish you feel, or the anger or fear, because these responses arise from the depth of your caring and the truth of your interconnectedness with all beings.”

Joanna Macy

Taking good care of ourselves during these stressful times is so important. And taking action helps us as much as it helps the world.

There are so many things we can do; everything from boycotting, to signing petitions, to emailing government representatives, to demonstrating. And we can support politicians who share our vision of a peaceful, green and inspiring future. In Canada, I’m supporting Avi Lewis, who is running to be the leader of the federal New Democratic Party (NDP).

Our lives can be lived as quiet rebellion against those who are bullying the world, and a testament to the world we want.

And, in these times, we have to consider our safety. I’m sure, as authoritarianism increases in some countries, many are considering moving to safer places.

Just because some billionaires can’t face the fact that they can’t get their own way anymore doesn’t mean we should allow the world to sink into a state of lawlessness and barbarity. Our devices show us what’s going on. Western elites have tanked the our economies, and they’re supporting genocide, while the rest of the world is getting organized.

It’s up to us to do all we can to turn the tide.

The western world has been in steady decline for decades, but it’s surprising to me how quickly the situation in our countries is deteriorating.

We need to process the shock, and figure out what it is we need to do now to be safe, and to do what we can to stand up to these forces. There are things we can do, and things to consider.

This is a time of great flux, and anything can happen for better or worse. Our actions matter in times like this.

Bullies have to be stopped, and the world is depending on all of us to stop these ones.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing