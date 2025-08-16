Diana’s Substack

There is a reason America has been in war after war since WWII. America’s economy is a war economy. As Mr. Assange told us many years ago - the goal of American wars is not to win them, its to funnel public $$ to private war profiteers. We need to understand that America will not stop waging wars and murdering millions until her economic system is drastically revamped. And that will take force, not bills on The Hill.

"How did things become so simplified that killing innocent people en masse to steal their land become acceptable to anyone?"

Psychopaths have very simple minds. Whatever they want--they get. Whoever gets in their way while they're taking what they want--gets destroyed. But healthy minds realize nothing is simple when it comes to murdering innocent people en masse... And we won't let go of this healthy viewpoint no matter what the psychos threaten us with. We'll keep pushing back at these sick psychos. It's the right thing to do.

