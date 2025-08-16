A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

The story ‘The Emperor’s New Clothes’ seems to have been written for this moment.

If we pay attention to what’s going on in the world, we see the naked greed, power lust and ruthlessness of those who govern the western world.

They’re shamelessly telling us that we have to invest loads more money into NATO — the attack dog of the neoliberal world, swallow yet more austerity despite the hardships so many of us are already facing, and invest in more oil and gas, environmental tipping points be damned. And we need to just shut up about the genocide in Gaza, since that, supposedly, makes us anti-semitic.

All the while, our countries use our tax dollars to support Israel with money and weapons as it continues to commit atrocities in Gaza. Some say the word ‘genocide’ isn’t strong enough for what Israel is doing.

And we’re letting them get away with this?

Many of us are doing what we can to try to stop it, but to no avail. So much for democracy, and honouring the will of the people. Gaza has made it plain that money rules, and that the voices of ordinary people don’t count for much.

It seems that the past few years we’ve learned to view the world through clichés and soundbites.

It’s hard for me to believe anyone fell for the ‘if you criticize the genocide you’re anti-semitic’ BS, but some did. How did things become so simplified that killing innocent people en masse to steal their land become acceptable to anyone?

To western elites, who have always profited from genocide and stolen land and resources, this is a way of life. With social media, we are now able to see it with our own eyes and share this information with others.

The belief that the west and its allies (like Israel) are the good guys and other countries the bad guys — especially Russia, China and Iran — has become so deeply ingrained that diplomacy has almost become distasteful. Hate speech towards these countries is considered acceptable by many.

If we pay attention to the carefully curated mainstream news, we’re led to believe that Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East with the most moral army in the world, that there’s no backstory to the war in Ukraine and Russia invaded for no reason, and that China is somehow our enemy because of its success.

We can’t afford to believe this nonsense. None of it, and none of us.

Killing babies, doctors, women, reporters, aid workers and teachers, and destroying the land, buildings and infrastructure of a region is wrong. Whatever people in Gaza are accused of.

And we can’t afford to demonize people from other countries either. When we’re crossing environmental tipping points and raging ahead with unnecessary wars, it’s essential that we engage in diplomacy, and find ways of changing direction.

Through all of this, those who hold power in the west have revealed themselves. And if we think the indifference they feel towards the Palestinians is limited to those who live in Gaza, we’re fooling ourselves. If we’re not part of their elite group, we’re expendable in their eyes. The austerity we live under should be proof of that. It’s unnecessary that we endure this hardship, but it gives the ruling class a cheap labour force that is desperate for money.

I watched the speeches by Putin and Trump after their meeting yesterday, and was impressed that the idea of a negotiated peace was revived. I can tell it was effective by the amount of pro Ukraine and anti-Russia posts that were on my BlueSky timeline this morning. Those in power were rattled and are amping up the propaganda.

The best analysis I’ve heard so far was from Pepe Escobar.

I like that a better tone was established. And I want to see that re-emerge in today’s world where diplomacy is desperately needed.

On another hopeful note, there’s an international action called Draw the Line set for September 20th that combines the following demands.

Put people over corporate profit. Fund our families and communities. (e.g. People Over Profit; Make The 1% Pay; Tax the Rich, Fund Our Communities; Homes for All; Housing Is a Human Right; Fund the Arts; etc.)

Refuse ongoing colonialism. Uphold Indigenous Sovereignty. (e.g. Land Back; Justice for MMIWG2S+; Respect Free Prior & Informed Consent; No Consent, No Development; Respect Indigenous Sovereignty; etc.)

Stop blaming migrants. Demand full immigration status for all now! (e.g. Status for All; No More Deportations; Stop Bill C-2; Migrants Deserve Equality, Not Exclusion; Unite Against Racism; Regularize Everyone; Migrant Justice Now! etc.)

End the war machine. Stand for justice and peace. (e.g. Stop Arming Israel; Invest in Care, Not Warfare; Arms Embargo Now; Free Palestine; etc.)

End the era of fossil fuels. Protect Mother Earth. (e.g. Separate Oil and State; Just Transition Now; The Seas Are Rising And So Are We; Climate Justice Now; Stop Fossil Fuels; Protect People, Not Polluters, No Music on a Dead Planet etc.)



This is an international action. You can check this map to see if there is an action near you. And these are exactly the changes we need to make.

My understanding of this moment is that the west has lost its hegemonic advantage, and is going through very dangerous death throes as it clings to power.

We need to discuss things, find a way to stop the genocide in Gaza, negotiate a peace agreement that honours the rights of both Russia and Ukraine, and stop the sabre rattling towards other countries. And end austerity and reduce military spending. And transition to a more caring and environmentally friendly economy and way of living.

How do we articulate and then work towards a positive vision for the future? One where we live in peace, where everyone has enough, and where all of us enjoy a decent standard of living?

These are important questions. And we have to find tangible ways of answering them.

What’s happening in Gaza is horrendous, and if we can’t stop it, or at the very least learn from it, then we’re in big trouble.

The powers that be stand naked, their metal jaws eating away at people and planet.

First they came for the Gazans…

If we let them, we need to understand that we’re next in line.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/