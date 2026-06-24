Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Dominick Palella's avatar
Dominick Palella
15h

What we need is to have Direct Democracy governments to replace our elected oligarchies, so citizens control their government, instead of being controlled by it. DirectDemocracy21.org

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5 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
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Shams
11h

Diana, the 3.5% figure is encouraging, but it assumes people are ready to do the work. Most aren't. Not because they don't care, but because they're exhausted, distracted, and unsure where to start. The real question isn't how we find each other, it's how we make the first step small enough that anyone can take it. That's where community begins. Not in grand plans, but in shared meals, knowing who to trust, and the quiet decision to show up.

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