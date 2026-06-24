According to a Harvard study, it takes 3.5% of the population to change the world. How do we find each other, and harness our full potential? It feels to me like ordinary people in the western world are an untapped source of radical change.

I’m sure that more than 3.5% of us want a world that is kinder, healthier, more fair and more affordable. Now how do we find and use our power together to make the changes we need?

We’re in big trouble, and the writing’s on the wall. The other day I placed a bulk food order with friends. So much was sold out, and the price of one food item went up by $3 in about two weeks. It looks like other people are also paying attention to geopolitics, and stocking up too.

As we watch dramatic geopolitical events unfold, what can ordinary people in the western world do to help a better world emerge?

This has been on my mind lately, and I wish I knew the answer.

When we pay attention to geopolitics, we can see that those who hold power in the western world are self serving and don’t have our best interests at heart. The genocide in Gaza, which most of them quietly support, and the Epstein files are evidence of this.

For generations the western public has been presented with stories justifying atrocities around the world; stories of bringing democracy, of evil dictators, of bringing civilization to barbaric and backward cultures; stories of nationalism, and our country right or wrong.

Meanwhile, western powers have had people murdered and enslaved while stealing their land and resources, and taken control of their governments.

Now that we have social media, and more people travel, people can see for themselves what’s going on, and it has been harder to sell these lies.

And that’s why people like Bari Weiss think we just need better messaging to convince people of the rightness of the genocide in Gaza. That’s what worked until recent years.

Those who orchestrate the systems we live under consider the rest of us gullible and expendable. (Speaking of which, I’ve heard a few commentators say they expect a false flag of some magnitude to be blamed on Iran. We should keep our eyes open for something like this.) In their eyes, we’re all amalek, and they’d just as soon trot us off to wars to be killed or see us live in dire poverty. If you need proof, just look around your community.

The rest of us are collectively wising up and waking up. But how do we organize ourselves to make sure we’re on the right side of history?

Some obvious things are making sure we get our facts straight, building community and identifying and using the power we have effectively: our words, actions and money.

And food is a whole category unto itself. Buying bulk food with others, cooking mostly from scratch, and gardening all keep us fed, saves money, and keeps that money out of the hands of big corporations.

If there are any verifiably good political candidates to choose from, we can throw our weight behind them. Here in Canada, I can’t stop raving about Avi Lewis. We’re so lucky to have him as leader of the NDP.

But what more can we do to stop the genocide, support the multipolar world as the unipolar world collapses, raise awareness, and align ourselves with the kind of transition we yearn for?

How do we help society to move away from the fascist leanings that have been cultivated by those who profit from war and austerity for the western world? Sure, we can remind people that immigrants aren’t the problem, or women, Muslims or people of colour or any other identifiable group. But what else?

When so many are broke, lonely and exhausted, it’s easy to convince people to blame easy targets. But we can’t afford to be fooled. There’s too much at stake.

How do we encourage an ethic of caring, a felt sense of solidarity, and help each other to take bold action that will lead to the kind of change we want and need? How do we become more inclusive without compromising our values?

Something I’ve learned straddling environmental/social justice and working class/middle class groups is to put relationships first. Navigating the world as a caring person who listens to others makes life pleasant and broadens our perspective.

Caring relationships with others make life enjoyable and meaningful. They create actual solidarity, and the give and take that occurs enriches all involved. And good people come in all ages, genders, races, religions and orientations. Replacing suspicion of those who are different with curiosity goes a long way. If you click with someone, and they’re kind and honest, their packaging shouldn’t be a problem. Caring relationships can happen anywhere, in person and online.

As well, in times like these, we need to take care of ourselves: eat well, appreciate the simple beauty around us, and do what’s needed to stay healthy. This will ensure that when we figure out what needs to be done, we’ll be capable of doing it.

We’ve already had some successes, even if they’re not entirely visible to all of us. To me it seems that the whole argument about being antisemitic if you oppose the genocide in Gaza has been deflated.

It’s worth unpacking what that argument shows us about those who support Israel’s genocide, which includes most western politicians, and most of the mainstream media. They’ve exposed themselves as the support systems of the exploiting class. When someone implies that objecting to genocide means you’re antisemitic, they’re demonstrating their alignment with a system that justifies genocide. We should stop voting for these politicians and stop paying attention to these media outlets.

In this age of AI and algorithms, what’s emerging as most valuable is honest reporting. We need to know what’s really going on and when we discover that we’re getting fake news, we should find better sources. And, let’s face it, who wants to be mired in confusion? Being grounded in reality is a good feeling, and is absolutely necessary to effectively navigate our lives.

According to DeepSeek, my preferred AI source, “Roughly 6 out of 10 people worldwide (60%) oppose Israel's military campaign in Gaza, but that number drops to about 4 out of 10 in the US and rises to 9 out of 10 in the Middle East.”

And speaking of AI, here in North America there is no business case for it, it’s sucking up our precious water and electricity, and it’s intended to deliver biased news. I hardly ever use AI, but when I do I choose DeepSeek. It’s open sourced and based in China. I hope you’ll consider using DeepSeek instead of North American AI. It’s an easy way to help this toxic North American trend become irrelevant.

Getting back to that 3.5% of people it takes to create societal change, the above figures show us that we have more than enough people around the world to make big changes.

How do we organize ourselves effectively? How do we bring about the world that is entirely possible, but that is being badly mismanaged? What stands in the way of peace and plenty for all?

This is the more than million dollar question. It is the question we need to answer if we’re to have a liveable future.

There is enough for all of us, but not enough to satisfy the insatiable greed of those at the top. And they will use every trick in the book to be able to keep doing what they do. They’ll pit us against each other, they’ll tell us lies, create false flags, and stoke fear. They’ll murder, cheat and steal as they’ve always done. Fascism and war are some of their favourites, and we have to reject both.

So we need to find and claim our power, and use it effectively. Our collective future is too precious for us not to.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a kufiya: https://www.kufiya.org/

Here are some tips for hard times that might come in handy.

And you can find links to news sources I trust here and here.

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.