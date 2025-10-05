Every time Trump slaps on a new tariff, or western nations unfairly penalize other countries, or continue to support Israel’s genocide of Gaza, what kind of blowback do our countries get?

Outrage by their citizens, economic disaster, and non western countries aligning with each other for mutual benefit and their own protection, to name a few of the consequences of this behaviour.

Where our western societies are now is the logical end point of the neoliberal economic system our countries’ leaders have slavishly followed. As our economies are deregulated, as money and control of the media and other corporations are concentrated into fewer hands, as our jobs are exported to other countries that provide cheaper labour, and as our standard of living tanks, this is where we end up.

Now what do we do?

I feel like a broken record saying this, but we have to make sure we’re getting accurate news, so that our assessment of what’s going on is correct, and the actions we take are effective.

We need to take good care of ourselves and others so that we’ll have the energy and stability to respond to our evolving situations.

We also need to build community on the ground, online, and with families and friends, and learn how to give and receive support during this tumultuous ride we’re on.

As the late Jane Goodall said, it feels good to take action, and the more we take the better we feel.

The western world is in its death throes economically, militarily and reputationally. And we who live in western societies need to do all we can to look out for each other, and help develop better systems from the ground up.

Those who have benefitted from neoliberalism aren’t going down easily. They’re threatening countries with war all over the globe. They’re organizing coups and colour revolutions, and scratching at the walls of the hole they’ve dug for themselves.

Oh, to have the ear of those desperate people! Do they really want to take the rest of the world down with them?

If they’d just stop digging, take a breath and look around, it might occur to them that stopping the genocide, being reasonable with other countries, and restoring their own societies would benefit them as well as the rest of us.

They have their billions. Can’t they just work with the rest of us to reach humanity’s fullest potential? To create the kind of world we want to leave our kids and grandkids? Is that really such a stretch?

Probably learning how to live in an egalitarian world when they’re used to having dominance would be difficult, something like learning to write with the non-dominant hand. I’ve outlined some of the challenges they might face in this post I wrote to Elon Musk after getting lots of new subscribers (none of them paid, by the way) who claimed to be him.

But what about the rest of us?

The phrase that comes to my mind is ‘get real’. Like it’s time we did that. Time to stop making excuses for how hard our lives have become, and to carefully examine our situations with clear eyes.

In this dynamic and terrifying moment, we can’t fall for the BS that we’re being bombarded with. Our governments and the donors they represent support genocide. This leaves them with no moral authority, and it leaves us with the realization that those in charge are sociopathic. And that they’ve been telling us lies for a long, long time.

How do we reclaim some kind of morality in this situation? How do we reset our moral compasses? And how do we get by as things fall apart?

We need to hold a vision of the kind of world we want, and then we have to do all we can to achieve that world.

Avi Lewis, who is running for the leadership of the NDP here in Canada, does a pretty good job of outlining what’s possible. Whenever I need a lift, I watch this three minute video where Avi announces his candidacy, and I often tear up.

We can do this! And, actually, we have to. We have a moral obligation to each other and to our kids, grandkids and everyone who wants a liveable future. What’s the alternative? I know — the alternative is unthinkable. And western world leaders have nukes.

I hope we can find it inside ourselves to do what we can, to help ourselves through these crazy times, and to create the kind of reality we’ve only dreamed of.

So in times like these, as the western world crumbles, we can cling to our values, honest reporting, each other, our communities and our bold visions. We can tend our gardens, and recognize opportunities to make constructive changes when we see them.

Take care, all. I hope to see you at demonstrations, at the food co-op, the credit union, at the independent coffee shops where they sell fairly traded coffee, or anywhere else we can be to make a difference in our crumbling world.

I don’t want to put neoliberalism back together again. I want something inspiring, bold, restorative and caring.

Together, we can make this happen. Let’s do it.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

