This morning I woke up feeling grateful for the sense of community I experience here on Substack. In times like these, it’s wonderful to have others to connect with.

Sharing information, thoughts and feelings as we learn new elements of what’s going on is beyond therapeutic. Expressing myself, and reading what others have to say as we learn and process keeps me sane.

I started writing on Substack in August, 2023, but after October 7, 2023, all I could think about — and therefore write about — was the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Seeing this in real time on our devices was a moral injury to me, and every caring person.

What at first felt like being side railed turned out to be cathartic. Even though I had intended to write about my many big ideas, the genocide in Gaza became the defining issue of our time. As traumatizing as it was to witness, it revealed so much about our governments and the culture of the powerful in the west.

Now it feels like it was the perfect time to start writing.

The fact that western governments supported Israel as it committed, and continues to commit, genocide is shocking to me. They used every form of denial: if we are pro Palestine then we’re anti-semitic, it’s not really a genocide, it’s complicated, the IDF is the most moral army in the world.

All of this is bullshit, as Jonathan Cook explains so well in this post.

At the same time, western nations are lurching to the right, supporting endless war, blaming immigrants for everything, propagandizing us to unthinkable degrees, ignoring the climate crisis, and justifying more austerity and the continued concentration of wealth.

And in the USA, suddenly there’s a version of the Nazi brownshirts called ICE, which abducts and deports people without trial.

We’re up against a ruling class that supports these things. Even as we write, protest, march and boycott, it feels as though we’re just spinning our wheels.

Thankfully, we’re not alone.

As I’ve been paying more attention to geopolitical issues, I’ve learned about BRICS, an organization made up of countries that are fed up with western interference, and are collaborating to create fair and peaceful relationships between countries.

NATO aligned countries see BRICS as an existential threat, and are doing all they can to sabotage it and its member countries. Invasions, coups, colour revolutions, and assassinations are just some of the techniques they use.

The USA and its allies have hegemonic ambitions. They want to be the dominant countries, with other nations, including the BRICS aligned, subservient to them.

Brian Berletic has been pointing out that the way they plan to do this was outlined years ago in a paper called Which Path to Persia? published by the Brookings Institute in 2009. So far, all American administrations, Democrats and Republicans alike, have faithfully followed this war mongering playbook, with Iran the most recent country to be invaded using Israel as a proxy.

Friends, we’ve been so propagandized! Where to begin? The billionaire class controls our politics, entertainment and most of our news and social media. This means it’s time to get seriously skeptical.

When we realize that we’re in a surround sound information environment that supports genocide, we have to question all of our assumptions.

Where do our beliefs about other countries, governments, and even about ourselves come from? Are we being told the truth?

What themes are hammered home relentlessly in action/adventure movies? Shouldn’t we question them? Why is the New York Times just acknowledging the genocide this past week after not mentioning it until now?

How do we know which news sources to trust? If you’re interested, here are some I’ve found particularly informative.

Being part of the community of writers on Substack has helped me to gain a better understanding of the big picture, and of what’s going on in the world.

These times are incredibly dynamic, and more people’s eyes are opening. And this is a good thing, because the more of us who oppose genocide and want a world that benefits all of us, the better our chances of turning things around.

I, for one, want the genocide to stop, do not support wars based on fake information and false accusations, and am fed up with the austerity associated with military expenditures and the concentration of wealth into fewer hands. I want to see our governments start rebuilding our infrastructure, restoring our social safety nets, and addressing environmental issues with the required urgency.

In my opinion, these are the things governments are supposed to look after. I have never voted for any of this, but these were the only options on the table here in the west.

Anyways, my deepest appreciation goes out to all of you who are weathering this storm with me. There’s always a new development, and a new layer of the onion to peal back to share. It’s an honour and a pleasure to be doing this with you.

Take care, all, and I hope we can find joy as we work towards a kinder, greener and more peaceful world together.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/