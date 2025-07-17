Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan T's avatar
Susan T
2h

For me, the best thing in the news lately is Francesca Albanese https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhugiI7I-0U

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
1h

I share similar feelings and am so glad I found your blog, Diana. I enjoy reading and commenting on my fellow Substackers' posts because it feels like we're a "community" and I don't have one in the real world where I can share my thoughts on what is happening in Gaza and elsewhere. I don't have the pressures to hide or tone down my beliefs in order to fit in. I can express myself and just be me! It's something that's very necessary to keep one's sanity in these insane times.

Here's what I want to share this week: Francesca Albanese should be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize! https://therevolutioncontinues.substack.com/p/francesca-albanese-boldly-speaking

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture