* * * * * * *

Life is a continuum. We are between those who came before us and those who will come after. We are the place of power. Both to carry the gifts from the past forward, and to pass them along to those who come next.

Yes, it’s a lot of responsibility in these incredibly challenging times, but this position between generations is also a source of nourishment, inspiration and meaning. It’s what connects all of us over time and space.

We can thank those who came before us for so much of what we have today. Things like the weekend, our social safety net, environmental protections, international law just to name a few. Many died in the process of securing these things, or before they were able to realize their benefits themselves. And we’ve been the beneficiaries.

What kind of world will we leave to our descendants? We have the resources, know how and money to create a paradise where everyone can thrive if we use them wisely.

But will we? Or will we allow those who are blinded by greed to continue running the show? They’ve shown themselves for who they are. There is nothing they won’t stoop to in the pursuit of profit, up to and including genocide.

What are we going to do about it? What is our duty to those who came before us and to those who will come after?

We all have different skills and abilities — different gifts — to offer the world. How will we give those gifts in honour of what has already been given to us, which is rapidly being taken away?

This present in which we live, with all its unspeakable beauty and heartache, this gift that was given to us, and that we’re obliged to pass along to future generations is in our care. And it’s up to us to care for it, and to help it to become even better than it was when we received it.

How will you honour this sacred responsibility?

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/