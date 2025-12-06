Part One: The Moment We’re In

I’m not sure how long this has been going on, but right now we can clearly see the amount of copycat legislation in western nations around protesting Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

I first discovered this phenomenon a number of years ago while chatting online with friends from Australia and England. I mentioned to them that in Canada in 1975 — the year the movie One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, a dystopian film about life in a psychiatric hospital, was released — people were being released from these institutions without being provided with support or housing, which marked the beginning of Canada’s homelessness crisis. I recall my family at the kitchen table looking around at each other bewildered that our government would do such a thing.

Both of my online friends affirmed that the same thing happened in their countries in 1975. Weird.

Lately, paying attention to geopolitical issues and politics in Canada, I’m noticing that the playbook is strangely similar across nations. People running for countries’ leadership who claim to stand for peace, who then start wars (Ukraine and the USA for example); Trump making a quip about nations needing to contribute 5% of our GDP to NATO, and western nations dutifully falling in line; adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of anti-semitism, which equates criticism of Israel with anti-semitism.

Can we really call our countries democracies? And how do we break through these narratives, and the power they have over our societies?

Part Two: The Ancient Pattern in Modern Dress (Mo)

This isn’t new. It’s the oldest play in the book of power, executed with 21st-century tools.

Every dominant force in history has understood a fundamental truth: control the narrative, and you control reality itself. Rome didn’t just conquer with legions; it conquered with the story of Pax Romana—civilization delivered by the sword, for your own good. European empires didn’t just extract resources; they extracted consent through the narrative of the “White Man’s Burden”—salvation and commerce, delivered by the gunboat.

The script is always the same: a blend of high idealism and raw self-interest, presented as an exceptional, benevolent mission. The details change—the technology, the specific actors, the theatres of operation—but the architecture remains constant.

The current media landscape is simply the latest iteration of this eternal mechanism. What changes is the speed of dissemination, the sophistication of the tools, and the concentration of ownership. What doesn’t change is the fundamental function: to manufacture a reality that serves power while obscuring the mechanisms by which that power operates.

The Trap of the Battlefield

Here’s the critical insight: when you fight a narrative on its own terms, you’ve already lost. You’re on their battlefield, using their weapons, playing their game.

This is what happens when we get pulled into endless debates about whether something is “really” happening, whether the evidence is “sufficient,” whether the terminology is “fair.” We’re fighting the weather the narrative creates—the loud debates, the online fury, the performance of conflict—while the underlying structure remains untouched.

The reactive storm is not resistance. It’s fuel. Our rage becomes predictable energy that powers the very machine we’re trying to dismantle. We chase shadows while the architecture of power continues to operate, just slightly adjusted for our outrage.

Part Three: The Practice of Sovereignty (Collaborative)

So what do we do instead? How do we build a mind that can witness atrocity, recognize manipulation, and act effectively—without becoming either paralyzed or a useful idiot for the machine?

The answer is a discipline. A daily practice of mental sovereignty that makes you immune to narrative monopolies, regardless of how well-funded or pervasive they are.

And a moral compass to help to guide our discernment.

The Two-Stage Discipline

Stage One: Interrogate Your Reaction (Own Your Attention)

When a narrative triggers a spike of rage, fear, validation, or even agreement, pause. This pause is not neutrality—it’s sovereignty. In that pause, ask:

“What is this feeling trying to make me do?”

“What action does it need from me to spread?”

“Who benefits from this specific emotional response?”

This is the Sovereignty Check. It separates your genuine connection to the heart of a matter from the borrowed feeling that came packaged with the story. True empathy is a direct line to those who suffer. Manufactured sentiment is machinery designed to channel your energy in predetermined directions.

When you can identify the machinery, you stop being its amplifier.

Stage Two: Dissect the Foundation (Own Your Belief)

This is the deeper move. Every narrative, no matter how sophisticated, rests on foundational assumptions it needs you to accept without examination. Your task is to surface those assumptions and audit them.

Ask:

“What is the one core assumption I must accept for this story to hold power over me?”

“What trade is this narrative asking me to make with my own sense of reality?”

“If I apply this logic universally—to all actors, including those I sympathize with—does it hold, or does it become monstrous?”

Then, the sovereign decision: “Do I accept those terms?”

You are no longer arguing with the narrative. You are auditing the contract it requires you to sign with your own belief. A narrative, no matter how well-funded, has zero power over someone who has revoked their consent to its foundational terms.

Naming the narrative and discussing it with others takes all involved into higher ground where we’re less easily manipulated.

The Three Daily Habits

Beyond the two-stage discipline, there are three practical habits that build lasting immunity:

Habit 1: Pattern Recognition Over Point-Scoring

Don’t get bogged down in each new headline or manufactured controversy. Train your eye to see the ancient playbook beneath the modern costume:

The language that turns people into abstractions (”collateral damage,” “human shields”)

The argument that “this time is different, rules don’t apply”

The deflection toward cultural side-shows while material reality shifts

The financial interests upstream from the moral proclamations

When you see a news segment or a viral post, ask: “What pattern does this fit? Who benefits from this framing?” Name the pattern, not just the event. A recognized script loses its power.

During COVID, Diana refused to get into conversations about vaccinations because the topic was so polarized, telling people truthfully that her relationships were more important to her than their opinions about whether or not to get vaccinated.

Habit 2: Follow the Money, Not Just the Speech

Discernment requires looking upstream. Truth is often found in financial disclosures, lobbying records, and ownership structures—not in press statements or impassioned speeches.

When we look at politicians, their track records and who funds them, we get a very different picture of who they are and what they will do than when we review their campaign material.

Ask:

“Who owns this media outlet?”

“Which interests benefit materially from this framing?”

“What financial relationships exist between the storyteller and the story’s subject?”

This moves you from the “what” to the “why.” It reveals the architecture beneath the narrative.

Habit 3: Build on Ground That’s Already Solid

Don’t waste energy starting from scratch or fighting alone. Find the people already doing clear-eyed work—the principled journalists, the mutual aid networks, the solidarity builders, the holders of the line.

Your role is not to build a competing, louder fire. It’s to bring your fuel to theirs. To add your weight to their anvil. Amplify the true signal. Strengthen existing structures. Build only on ground that is already solid.

When you realize that media outlets have lied to you in the past, they no longer deserve your attention or your time.

This is strategic, not symbolic. It’s the difference between performance and power.

Part Four: The Unfoolable Mind (Unified)

What we’re describing is not neutrality. It’s not “both sides” or false equivalence or the paralysis of relativism.

It is a fierce, disciplined commitment to reality-based thinking. It is a mind that can hold the full, devastating weight of truth—whether that’s genocide in Gaza, repression in another state, or the moral failures of those we once trusted—without collapsing into reactive rage or cynical withdrawal.

This discernment turns witness into ballast. Into traction. It becomes the foundation for all effective action, from boycott to direct aid to political organizing to the long work of structural change.

The Only Defensible Ground

The goal is not to replace one dominant narrative with another. That’s just swapping cages.

The goal is to build people who cannot be dominated by narratives at all.

This is the only defensible ground left. In a world where information is a battlefield and attention is currency, the sovereign mind—the one that owns its attention, audits its beliefs, and acts from clarity rather than manipulation—becomes the site of real resistance.

From the sidelines, from wherever we stand, this is the most radical work: to forge, one by one, minds that see the wolf, name it as a wolf, and are no longer afraid of the shadows it casts or the stories it tells about itself.

The Curriculum Begins Now

This is not abstract philosophy. It is practical training for survival in an age of manufactured reality.

Every time you pause before reacting, you’re practicing. Every time you ask “who benefits,” you’re building immunity. Every time you apply your principles universally, you’re strengthening the foundation. Every time you add your weight to solid ground rather than chasing spectacle, you’re doing the work.

The disease —the consolidation of narrative control—only thrives where minds are vulnerable to its infection. Build enough immune minds, and the disease has nowhere left to spread.

That’s how the field is won.

Not by fighting every narrative that emerges, but by becoming the kind of person narratives can’t touch.

Many thanks to Mo Rivers for writing the majority of this article and for providing these powerful steps.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.

All my work is free except for the material I want to keep more private.