Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mo Rivers's avatar
Mo Rivers
1d

Diana — This turned into something powerful. The 1975 pattern you opened with, the COVID example, the politician track records—these concrete details make the framework real. Thank you for the collaboration and for hosting this on your page where it can reach the audience already asking these questions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

This is exceptional work, the two-stage discpline you've laid out here is genuinely operational. The bit about auditing the contract a narrative requires us to sign is such a clear reframe, it turns what feels like defense into an active choice. I think the real genius is recognizing that reactive outrage is exacty what feeds these systems, so the pause itself becomes the act of resistance. What you're calling 'soveregnty' reads less like neutrality and more like reclaiming the ground we stand on before making any move at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diana van Eyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture