Wendy Priesnitz
3h

Two thoughts come to my mind. 1. Ferreting out the facts of anything is getting harder all the time. 2. Some people on the "left" have become increasingly obnoxious as well, especially since covid and particularly online. My hope is that everyone can work at being kinder. I hope that's not false hope and I have no idea how it can happen, other than by example.

Ellen MHa
2h

I know my sisters that are cultistly devoted to Trump have been obnoxious their whole lives. Very difficult people to be around. They never saw a cult they didn't want to join and the more militant the cult the more attractive to them.

