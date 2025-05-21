A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you appreciate my writing.

* * * * * * *

Lately I’ve been noticing that people who adopt extreme right wing view become more obnoxious. Or is it the other way around? As they become more obnoxious, do they become more extremely right wing?

I notice this correlation both online and off.

In real life, suddenly honesty no longer seems to be important to these people. Is it the ethos of Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’? The tone becomes more confrontational and accusatory. Reasoning with these people becomes futile, since they have to be right. Their behaviour seems to be generated through their amygdala: pure aggression.

Online, similarly the tone is aggressive and also often involves name calling. The information they quote comes from sources that many consider to be fake news. I heed the advice I received when I first started blogging many years ago: do not feed the trolls. I ignore people like this online.

Yes, life is hard these days, but connecting with others makes it less hard. And when we abandon honesty and civility, we become more alienated and isolated, and tend to move further to the right.

As much as I don’t want to engage with people caught up in this cycle, I pity them. The hateful views they’re absorbing, the isolations they’re feeling and losing touch with their humanity and empathy comes with this territory.

I wouldn’t want to be in that place.

For decades I’ve been fearfully anticipating a rise in fascism. Drawn out austerity tends to bring that about. Growing frustration at increasingly perilous living conditions seems to do that to people.

With the help of propaganda amplified in movies, video games and news outlets, people lash out at others: immigrants, women, baby boomers, people of colour, trans people and Muslims are some of the many targets. And this is what the people raking in profits at our expense want. Scapegoating others takes the spotlight off of them, and they can just continue to deregulate, privatize and send jobs overseas, which cause our problems.

Is there a way to reverse this destructive cycle?

I wonder if so many people would be going down this path if life was a little easier. Things are hard here in the west right now. Prices are skyrocketing, housing insecurity is increasing, environmental tipping points are being crossed and we’re all under a lot of stress.

How do we convince people that verifying their facts would be a good idea, as would embracing values of decency and inclusivity? How do we put the focus on those who actually cause the problems instead of the handy scapegoats? And how do we come up with solutions together?

My hope is in community building, both in our communities and online. I hope we can share strategies, observations and information to help us all to do better.

In the meantime, whichever comes first — going to the extreme right or being obnoxious — let’s focus on building the future we want, where our needs are met, where we don’t have to work so damn hard, and where we can relax a little bit, at least enough so that more of us can get in touch with our humanity again.

Here also is a little something that might help us communicate more clearly with each other:

1) Speaking at an appropriate time, not an inappropriate time

2) Speaking truthfully, not falsely

3) Speaking gently, not harshly

4) Speaking in a beneficial way, not in a harmful way

5) Speaking with a mind of loving kindness, not harbouring resentment

I don’t remember where I found this tidbit — my apologies to whoever wrote these words — but wouldn’t it be nice if we communicated this way? How different would our interactions be?

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/