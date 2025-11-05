Diana’s Substack

Susan T
Maybe all the democrat wins across the US last night is the beginning of change. Slow, but starting. Let's hope.

The Revolution Continues
"If economies don’t encourage peace, fairness and well-being, they’re not successful economies."

I agree with this statement. Unfortunately, since I'm not a billionaire/oligarch or one of their puppet-politicians and can't speak for them, I don't see a "successful economy" happening anytime soon. We are fighting an uphill battle with "immature narcissists" holding the reins of government and business, and they don't want to let go. We'll probably have to force their hands off the controls to make things better. It won't be easy, but the best things in life seldom are. Power to the people--not the corporations of the war machine!

