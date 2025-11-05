We can’t go on the way we are now.

Societal breakdown, climate tipping points, an ongoing genocide, wars being waged all over the place, unaffordable groceries and housing all take us to the kind of world no one wants. And most of our leaders lie about it.

We watch helplessly as Israel brutally destroys Palestine and its people, as the USA blows up people in boats off the coast of Venezuela, and as Americans are plucked off the streets and deported with no due process.

The mask is off. No more ‘bringing democracy or restoring women’s rights’ to justify military invasions. Just naked barbarism on display.

We write letters, protest, and take actions to end the genocide only to get mealy mouthed, ineffectual declarations from our leaders that they will recognize an often compromised Palestinian State. Which is in itself an achievement, since it shows us that they’re feeling our pressure. But it’s not nearly enough. The genocide continues, despite the bogus peace agreement that sees people in Gaza continuing to be killed.

So how, on a civilizational level, do we manage to grow up, and create a liveable world together?

How, as the human beings inhabiting this planet, do we start behaving like adults in a world that is crying out for our maturity, wisdom and common sense?

The starting point, I believe, is reclaiming our moral clarity, and an honest assessment of our situation.

We have to be aware of how biased our mainstream news sources are, influenced by the Israel lobby, the fossil fuel/military industrial complex, and other monied interests, and find reliable sources. Here are some news sources I trust. They’re also damn good reporting.

When we have a clear idea of what’s going on in the world, we need to figure out how to properly address some of the problems we face, and what kind of world we want.

And we need to let go of some outdated ideas. Things like the west is the good guy among a bunch of countries full of bad guys. That one’s a recipe for disaster, inviting war, and blatant violations of the sovereignty of other countries. Our western leaders are supporting genocide, and that screams that no, they’re not the good guys.

So who are the good guys? I think it’s those of us who are willing to embrace our agency and critically examine our assumptions. It’s those of us who help to restore the world, so it becomes a place of healing, peace, and fairness for all.

Gaza challenges us to reclaim our moral clarity and to make big changes in our world. As we watch Israel continue to commit genocide while being armed and funded by the USA and its allies, we have to acknowledge our countries’ complicity.

And we have to realize that if our countries are funding and arming Israel, they are not qualified to broker peace deals, or be the suppliers of food, or tell Gaza what to do. Their complicity makes them unfit for these things.

And we have to bring our moral clarity home.

Our federal budgets are value statements. What our governments are willing to spend on and withhold spending from is the clearest indicator of their values. So if our countries support genocide, why in hell are we increasing our military budgets?

The money that is being allocated to killing people in other countries should be redirected so that it supports the well being of people and planet, and the diplomacy that should replace war.

If economies don’t encourage peace, fairness and well-being, they’re not successful economies. Economies that concentrate wealth into a few hands, itch for war, encourage polluting and dangerous industries while making life more difficult for its citizens are not functional.

So what then would truly functional economies look like, and how do we create them?

Maybe it could start with electing those capable of governing. Instead of believing their words, check to see what candidates have done in the past and who funds them. That will tell you what kinds of people they are and whose interests they will serve. All their talk is often just smoke and mirrors.

And we have to find a way to get money out of politics, and remove the profit motive from essentials like food, housing and healthcare.

Aren’t we tired of war, propaganda, and struggling to get by, and all the while being lied to about it? We’re not temporarily embarrassed millionaires, but human beings with real needs for stability, connection and safety. We need economies and societies that honour our deepest needs.

A functioning economy serves its citizens. And in order to do that, it has to put its citizens’ well-being before the financial interests of the rich and powerful.

In an ideal system, those people could keep their money, but without making life unbearable for the rest of us. Or wage reckless wars to further western hegemony. Or buy up the real estate and then jack up housing prices. Or lobby our politicians to privatize what should be public, or convincing them to allow destructive industries that destroy the environment we all depend upon for our lives. And they can damn well pay their fair share of taxes.

How we reverse this, I don’t know, but until we do we have to face the fact that we don’t actually live in anything resembling a democracy. Government by the rich, for the rich doesn’t represent our interests.

Maybe China’s model of socialism with Chinese characteristics can help. From what I’ve read, certain sectors of the economy are controlled by government and adhere to government goals and values, while others are less regulated. From this article entitled Understanding “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics”:

The Party must therefore remain committed to (a) a people-centered philosophy of development, (b) comprehensive people’s democracy, and (c) well-rounded human development and common prosperity for all.

China is one of the key players in BRICS, and the more I learn about this group, the more I appreciate it. The principles it stands for seem to be what we need for a liveable future. With its emphasis on win-win, non-interventionist, collaborative and peaceful values, I believe that humanity and the rest of the planet could thrive under a global system like this.

It seems to mirror the way mature, constructive people go about their lives. Shouldn’t our governments and geopolitical matters be managed in the same way?

But there are pitfalls. For example, how do we get the wealthy and powerful to agree to a system like this?

The people who benefit from war, privatization, genocide and plunder of the planet have lived this way for generations. It’s a mindset that seems nearly impossible to break free of.

We see a similar kind of indoctrination in the IOF and the settlers who are brutalizing Palestinians.

To us it’s appalling. To them, it’s all they know. I wonder if, in their minds, they can transition to a place where they keep their wealth, but leave our politics and necessities of life untouched? Can they take pride in the elegant, functional and sustainable societies we could create together? Are those neural pathways even available to them?

This interview with KJ Noh lays out the dilemma for western profiteers well.

Reality is demanding that we as a civilization grow up. I truly hope we will embrace our agency and moral clarity, and rise to the challenge. Because our shared future is at stake, and depends on our seizing this moment.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

