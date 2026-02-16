Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
2dEdited

"Should the class of people implicated in the Epstein files be controlling our governments and news and entertainment media?"

The short answer is "No." The longer answer is "Hell, no!" The longest answer is "The entire corrupt capitalist system must die so we no longer have this pedophilic, abusive class ruling over us." Only after these evil people are locked up or gone will we truly be free.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume's avatar
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
2d

100% on all of this

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana van Eyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture