With the many walls the western world is up against — nuclear powers, environmental tipping points, an ongoing genocide supported by our governments, deteriorating economies and the predictable rise in fascism, not to mention the Epstein files — what would cultural maturity look like?

I think it would start with an honest reckoning.

We need to find accurate news sources and make sure we know what’s actually going on in the world. The people we’re supposed to trust to tell us the truth support an ongoing genocide and are listed in the Epstein files. They’ve let our societies and infrastructure deteriorate, left our social safety net in shreds, and hoarded money that should have been directed towards improving these things.

As the wealth has been concentrated into the hands of the wealthy few, our countries are in debt, and its populations deskilled, they’re now drumming for war: more money to NATO, sabre rattling towards Iran, Venezuela and whichever country they can demonize.

But we can’t afford war. Not with environmental tipping points where they are, not with young people who are disgusted by the genocide and what the Epstein files reveal, and not in principle. Why on earth is it considered OK to kill innocent people for the sake of those who thirst for power?

If any country is being demonized, we need to look at the whole story and find out what the legitimate interests of these countries are.

If the western world wasn’t in such desperate straits, these issues could all be solved diplomatically, but war is the only thing on the western menu, since some powerful people believe this will stimulate our failed economies.

Politics is supposed to be for the people, by the people. So we, the people, need to get our priorities straight, and decide on the kind of future we want.

Here are some things to consider:

Should the class of people implicated in the Epstein files be controlling our governments and news and entertainment media? They don’t have our best interests at heart, and they’ve run our economies to the ground while profiteering from war, fossil fuels, divisiveness and anything they can find to exploit.

Shouldn’t these people be convicted for their crimes, their victims protected and compensated, and shouldn’t the systems that allowed their barbarism be dismantled?

What would it be like if the art of diplomacy between countries was restored? War is never inevitable. Shouldn’t it be considered obsolete in today’s world?

Wasn’t “Never Again” meant for everyone? How do we stop the genocide, and how will Palestinians be compensated and put in control of rebuilding? Shouldn’t this be done with funds from Israel, the USA and all other governments and groups that supported the genocide?

Why isn’t international law enforceable? Why does a country that’s funding a genocide have veto power at the United Nations Security Council?

Since NATO has become an aggressive force in the world shouldn’t it be disbanded? Shouldn’t the money our countries use to fund NATO instead be directed to repairing our social safety nets, restoring health care and education and making society more liveable?

Shouldn’t we replace NATO with an international peacekeeping force that can help when natural disasters occur, and stop countries committing military aggression towards other countries?

Wouldn’t it make sense to have public control of life’s necessities like housing, food and health care instead of them being profit making opportunities? These things need to be affordable.

Getting money out from where it doesn’t belong would keep politics honest, the cost of groceries down and housing affordable, so that’s something to be considered.

Shouldn’t we outlaw foreign interference, especially from war mongering countries?

What about an ethical and competency screen for politicians? I can think of a few who would never have made the cut.

I’d like to see societies based on care, healing and restoration. We can see what the alternative has brought us to, and I don’t think any of us want to be in this wretched place. There are alternatives and we need to implement them.

We’re truly at a do or die moment in world history, and I hope we have the maturity to get an accurate picture of what’s going on in the world, hold our leaders to account, and create the kind of world where we can all have enough and learn to get along.

Peace is where we get to have fulfilling lives: art, music, hobbies, education, kids - all the things that make our lives enjoyable and satisfying.

War, on the other hand, robs us of these things, and for what? Although often presented to be on moral or ethical grounds, usually wars are power struggles that get a lot of innocent people killed and lives ruined.

Shouldn’t we get beyond war?

Shouldn’t we get to a place of egalitarianism instead of some people feeling superior to others? Shouldn’t all of our kids get to live their best lives? And what about the rest of us — shouldn’t we all have comfortable homes, good food to eat and opportunities to learn new things and contribute to our communities?

Why should some have so much when so many have so little? The Epstein files is showing us what many with too much money do with it. And it’s disgusting.

And why are we being accused of anti-semitism for opposing a horrific genocide, as we see it in gruesome detail on our screens?

It should be clear to all of us by now that neoliberalism hasn’t worked. And we have to remember that economic systems aren’t forces of nature.

There’s no reason that life should be reduced to money making opportunities and people to exploit. We have the capacity to create societies based on caring for each other instead. Imagine people arrested for violent crimes being rehabilitated instead of punished. Imagine dignity restored to those who are struggling to get by. Imagine every child being born into a place of opportunity in a healing world.

Can we forget about business cards and just relax and be our best authentic selves together? Can we try to find ways of serving our communities instead of opportunities to exploit?

Isn’t this what a mature civilization would look like? Why isn’t this just the way we live? The alternative so many experience is hell.

With how interconnected we are, we can see how different economies and societies around the world work, and should adopt the good bits from all of them. And if they depend on wars to stay afloat, that means they’re not worth paying attention to.

As we wait for the next military misadventure, or see the next shocking image out of Gaza, or dread the forest fires summer brings, or read about the latest Epstein files shocker, as we walk by homeless encampments and pinch our pennies, we wonder how we get off of this treadmill of horrors. You’d think by now humanity would have come further along than this.

Isn’t it time our civilizations grew up?

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

