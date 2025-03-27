A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support makes me feel so great. I really appreciate you, and am glad you enjoy my writing.

* * * * * * *

According to Psychology Today, cognitive dissonance is a term for the state of discomfort felt when two or more modes of thought contradict each other. The clashing cognitions may include ideas, beliefs, or the knowledge that one has behaved in a certain way.

I would argue that if we’re not very careful about our news sources and discerning in our thinking, we will suffer from cognitive dissonance.

We’re being told so many things that contradict reality: being anti-apartheid is anti-semitic, politicians backed by billionaires support the interests of workers, our countries are the good guys and nations they’re at war with are the bad guys, to name just a few.

Recently I listened to an interview with Lord Robert Skidelsky, a UK parliamentarian who wants peace between Ukraine and Russia.

There are some things he says that I don’t agree with, but I appreciate his description of the mindset of Europeans who want to continue the war.

According to him, they’re stuck in the colonialist belief that some nations are superior to others, and the superior nations have the right to exploit the others for resources and cheap labour because they will never develop to the point where they’re capable of achieving more than that. When the nations considered inferior do, it is inconceivable to the ones that think themselves superior.

Here’s the Russian point of view from Karl Sanchez’s Substack account. I appreciate his translations of the speeches of Russian politicians. Comparing them to the speeches of western politicians is quite an eye opener.

And I hope you’ll read this article by Jonathan Cook that describes what I consider today’s dominant and most deadly form of cognitive dissonance.

The cognitive dissonance we’re experiencing is marching the western world down the path to fascism, and we’re a good ways along it, including western support for an ongoing genocide.

Here’s a short article about BRICS+. Some may not have heard of it, but it’s two main proponents, Russia and China, are facing incredible prejudice from western countries. I hope you’ll read about it, and see what it’s about for yourself. Here’s a link to the BRICS portal, this paradigm shifting organization that Russia, China and a number of other countries have committed to and are developing.

From what I understand, they support peaceful conflict resolutions, relationships based on collaboration and win-win arrangements, and the primacy of international law.

Do the values this organization supports sound like a threat to the west to you? If this is what Russia, China, Iran and other BRICS nations support, how are they a threat to other nations?

If I had my way, Canada would apply to join right now, but considering our proximity to the USA, I don’t think that will happen any time soon.

How about the idea that Trump will represent the working class? Here’s a breakdown of who he actually serves by Ben Norton. Like Canada’s Pierre Poilievre, when people are funded by the ultra wealthy and say they represent the interests of workers, follow the money. As they say, those who pay the piper pick the tune.

Cognitive dissonance is closely related to gaslighting. Gaslighting is described by Psychology Today as an insidious form of manipulation and psychological control. Victims of gaslighting are deliberately and systematically fed false information that leads them to question what they know to be true, often about themselves. They may end up doubting their memory, their perception, and even their sanity. Over time, a gaslighter’s manipulations can grow more complex and potent, making it increasingly difficult for the victim to see the truth.

How do we counter the effects of gaslighting and cognitive dissonance when it’s being delivered to us by politicians, media and Hollywood? I believe that moral clarity based on accurate news sources is what will save our sanity, and maybe even the world. When we know what’s fair, constructive and peaceful, and when we find accurate news sources, it’s not hard to tell who and what we should support.

Unfortunately, there’s a shortage of politicians in the western world who demonstrate moral clarity. Nearly all of them support neoliberalism. When we have an economic system that creates austerity in order to increase the wealth of the ruling class and supports endless wars (including genocide), we have a problem.

How do we change course? I think we need a three pronged approach to getting the western world to a place of moral clarity, and those prongs are personal, community and global.

On a personal level, we need to decide what kind of future we want. If we want a peaceful future where we can all thrive, we need to commit to that vision and make sure we have reliable information to get us there. In an age of information overload, we have more information than we can humanly keep up with. So we need to see which sources have been accurate, and ignore the sources that have lied to us in the past. This kind of discernment can be tricky, but is well worth it. Taking in only accurate sources will save us time, keep us out of disinformation rabbit holes, and will provide us with clarity.

As we become clear about our vision for the future and what is actually going on, we take appropriate action: boycott, learn more, support worthwhile initiatives, do whatever takes us in the right direction.

On a community level, we can create mutual support systems. As austerity deepens, food and housing become more expensive, and geopolitical dynamics become increasingly volatile, we need to look after each other.

Here are some words from one of my previous posts on this topic:

It’s when we build community together, get to know each other and create local support systems, that brilliant solutions to today’s problems can emerge.

And we also have online communities where we can share what has worked.

Shareable is a website that has all kinds of great ideas for community development. I hope you’ll take a look, and start using some of these tools if you find them useful. Here also is an online system, the Community Exchange System, that enables people to easily barter with each other.

Globally, I think western nations need to work together, since the neoliberalists of the west are in lock step. I’d like to see a political movement that advocated for the following things:

proportional representation

citizens’ assemblies that would direct government policies

public control and regulation of essential things like medical care, education, housing, public transit and infrastructure

guaranteed annual liveable income for all

money and industry lobbyists disallowed from government

transition to green energy

environmental restoration

everyone to be treated equally under the law

peaceful relationships with other countries

respect for international law

I like the name ‘Solidarity’ for this party, but am not fixated on it.

We in the west have to find ways of using our power — individually and collectively — to get off of the destructive path we’re on.

The ongoing genocide and lack of restraint of countries like Israel and the USA are not acceptable, and our nations’ financial and material support of them is against international law.

Let’s shed our states of cognizant dissonance, and work together from a place of moral clarity. Future generations are depending on us.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/