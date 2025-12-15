It’s odd that today is the International Day Against Colonialism In All Its Forms and Manifestations. I’ve had this draft up for a couple of days, and have been thinking about this topic a lot lately.

The slaughter on Bondi Beach in Australia took place today, and my heart goes out to all who are now grieving loved ones or fighting for their lives in hospitals. Killing civilians is horrible, and pain and grief are unbearable feelings, whether experience by people in Australia, Gaza, or anywhere else where senseless killing is taking place. And I want to remind readers that the man who disarmed one of the shooters, preventing more deaths and risking his own life, was a Muslim from Syria.

Sometimes it feels like we stop short in our good intentions and what we do with them. Take, for example, land acknowledgements.

I’m glad that we acknowledgement the traditional lands we live upon before events. If we’re in North America, and we’re not indigenous, we’re living on stolen land, and many of our ancestors committed atrocities against the people who were living here already. I hope we can somehow make reparations to the descendants of these people whose lands were stolen and whose lives were shattered.

But when the same colonialist impulse — fuelled by our tax dollars and justified by everything from Hollywood to mainstream media to algorithms — is manifesting as genocide by Israel against Gaza, shouldn’t we do all we can to stop it? Why are the same types of people still in control?

Shouldn’t we wonder why the same colonialist forces are still running the show, and exploiting those not of their group, which includes almost all of us?

Why do we stop at the atrocities our ancestors committed, and why don’t we hold accountable those responsible for the war crimes being committed now?

In the western world, they plan to invest 5% of our GDP into NATO by 2035 so we can start more wars, kill more people, and destroy more countries. This, while we, the ordinary people who are citizens of these countries, pay for it with more austerity. If this plan goes through, our societies will be stripped to the bone, and our kids and grandkids won’t have many career choices. Most will become part of the poverty draft, so will wind up killing or be killed.

And for what? Don’t we have a responsibility to change that trajectory?

The elite class that profits from this vision is very attached to it, and believes this is just the way it is. But their world is crumbling. Western economies are performing poorly, and the global majority is getting organized and standing up to this group.

What about those of us in western nations? What can we do to stop this genocide and prevent future genocides from happening?

To my mind, we should be kicking and screaming against the expansion of our military. We should scrap NATO, and we should demand that the money earmarked for NATO be redirected towards strengthening our societies and infrastructure, and actually making reparations to the aboriginal people whose land we stole, and to the people of Palestine.

We should implement structural ways of making war expensive for these people and making peace, health, education and environmental restoration priorities, including in our governments’ budgets.

So, ya, let’s keep making land acknowledgements, but let’s find ways of making structural changes to our economies and governance systems that will create the kind of world we want for every single person on this planet.

Let’s make sure that ‘never again’ applies to everyone, that we don’t steal anymore indigenous land, and that ethnic cleansing becomes a thing of the past.

The class of people who have profited from this over the centuries have enough money. Shouldn’t they be taxed for reparations to aboriginal people, the people of Palestine, and to all of us who have suffered for their benefit?

Land acknowledgements are a good first step, but we need to take more steps in that direction. We need to replace the colonialist impulse that sets the direction for more of the same.

It’s 2025. Isn’t it time we moved away from this kind of barbarism and, instead, created a global economy that restores our planet, ourselves and the systems that support us? To me, it’s the only sensible path forward.

And maybe those who have profited from this horror will heal themselves and find their humanity. I wonder if they know what they’re missing. My suspicion is that they don’t.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

