Najwan Abdul Wahab
14h

Excellent piece Diana. Sorry I have missed so much of your latest work. Time has not been on my side this month but the questions and shortcomings you raise and real, true and perpetually ongoing. If we don’t fix root causes to colonial problems then “we” world are a waste of words and intentions

🇵🇸💔🙏

Robert Billyard
20h

Governments of the West suffer the atrophy of colonization where they have abdicated from real governance. They are no more than zombie proxies for the vested interests controlling them. NATO has been a major force in our colonization.

NATO should have been banished when the USSR collapsed 35 years ago. It lingers as on as many unresolved issues that are policy drift. The West from stumbles from crisis to another, and decline is the order of the day.

