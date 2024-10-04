The other day, I inadvertently posted this piece on a seldom used Substack account, so I’m republishing it here. My apologies to those of you who have already seen it.
Tenderly, I lay this blanket of straw on the shivering beds.
Offering warmth and protection;
what I want for all of us, where ever we are.
As the frost creeps in,
and eventually blankets of snow,
we will dream together of a better world.
Free from the greed that sucks the souls
out of its adherents,
and sentences the rest of us to hardships,
destroys our communities
as it destroys the rest of the world
— societies and life support systems —
at the behest of the cold hearted.
I envision a glorious Spring
with the audacity of that season
ushering in a world of wonder
that we dream into being together.
And take actions
as we discover them
in support of that dream.
Spring awaits.
It is a new world dawning.
I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.
Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1
Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en
And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/
