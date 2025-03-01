We can see where things in the western world are going. How will we survive as, more and more, fascism shakes hands with environmental devastation?

One of the key things I believe we need to do is build community together. Online, we can share tools to make that easier.

To my mind, community building is about empowering people to help themselves and each other. It’s not about charity or anything hierarchical. Community building is egalitarian by nature, and helps all of us take control of our resources and societies.

Here’s an online event, coming up on Tuesday, March 4th, that I’m excited to be attending called Share More, Live Better—with Shareable. Here’s the Shareable website, if you’d like to explore it.

Another community building tool I’d like to share is this electronic platform that enables economic exchange without the use of conventional money, the Community Exchange System.

Are there tools you’re using in your community that you’d like to share with others? I hope you’ll let us know.

By taking control of portions of our economies, we share power with, and empower, each other.

And it’s what we need to do as we watch the slow motion economic train wreck we’re seeing in the western world.

from the Shareable website