A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

In many ways, I think community building is something we do naturally. We don’t need something? We give it away. We clean out our closets and drawers and put the contents in a ‘Free’ box at the side of the road. We order bulk food for ourselves and others.

These are things I already do. But I’m wanting to hone these skills a little to make them more effective.

The next turn of the season here in the northern hemisphere is Autumn. At that time of year, after decades of austerity and a skyrocketing cost of living, there will be people in need of warmer clothes. That can be yet another unaffordable expense in this belt tightened society.

So instead of putting my stuff in a free box right now, when it’s not even August, I’m going to organize a clothing swap with a few friends. It’ll be a potluck, so we’ll get to know each other better over food. I’ll also see if anyone wants to join my bulk food buying group, which saves money and provides quality organic dry goods.

After everyone has gone home, I’ll put whatever clothing is left in a free box to be put out on the street later in the summer.

And if this goes well, I’ll do something like this four times a year with clothes, seasonal gifts for kids, seed and plant exchanges and summer related stuff. And will leave what’s left over in a free box.

Doing this will have so many advantages: a social occasion to look forward to, getting to know people better, and fulfilling actual needs are just some of the benefits. It lays fertile ground for more community building. You don’t need a permit, or have a lot of organizing to do, and it builds community from the ground up.

And who knows what other ideas will be spawned by these gatherings?

When we look at the people running our world — supporting genocide and pedophilia, and hoarding money — it becomes clear that if anyone is going to turn things around, it’s us.

So why not make it easy and fun?

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/