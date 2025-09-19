Diana’s Substack

You are welcome to your optimism -- << It’s people who are going to stop the genocide, transform our economies and societies, and get the world to a better place. >> However, Trump has effected a fascist takeover, and his goons will soon use Kirk's assassination to put an end to the First Amendment guarantees. Radio and TV stations will be threatened with the loss of their licenses. The brainwashed masses won't even have access to bland, middle-of-the-road, wishy-washy/pseudo-liberal information.

Much of this is because of the ineptitude of the Democrats, though much is also due to the fact that so many people who could have voted EFFECTIVELY against Trump -- who could have been adults, not juveniles, and realized that Harris was by far the lesser of two evils -- either didn't vote or wasted votes on an "alternative" candidate.

We may never have an election again. Troops are already in the streets. The courts are rigged; the Extreme Court is a Trump rubber-stamp. We have lost the "checks-and-balances" under which we were once governed.

Zionist atrocities will be FAR worse. Note the pearls coming out of the mouth of Smotrich (Smut-rich): https://www.nbcnews.com/world/gaza/israeli-finance-minister-describes-plans-turn-gaza-real-estate-bonanza-rcna231987, WHO IS MERELY ECHOING WHAT TRUMP WANTS, ANYWAY.

Trump has enriched his family by $8.4 billion since the inauguration, and is drooling over dollar signs as they potentially manifest in Gaza. Yes, Bernie Sanders has FINALLY used the G-word (genocide), but it's far too little, far too late.

I'll be anxious to see "the people" stop the genocide, but excuse me if I don't hold my breath waiting for this to happen.

