When I was a little girl, I decided that I didn’t want to be afraid. Where that feeling came from, I have no idea.

When I was in my first years of elementary school, I had an upstairs bedroom with a spooky and disorganized attic behind it, a built in wooden cabinet that had been primed and a revolving neon light outside my bedroom window that shone into into the room making scary patterns on that primed cabinet.

It was kind of a spooky place to go to sleep. But I remember deciding that I didn’t want to be afraid. Where that thought came from, I don’t know, but I’m grateful for the bravery it encouraged in me. I’d sing myself to sleep, and even had a neighbour’s cat who would come to visit me through my window. I’d let him in and we’d cuddle. So my memories of that bedroom are fond, not fearful.

I don’t know where the decision to be unafraid came from, but I’m grateful for it. And I don’t think courage means being fool-hardy or reckless or never being scared. To me it means calmly assessing a situation, taking strategic action and weighing the risks. And sometimes, even when we’re scared.

That’s small potatoes compared to the courage of some people. As I was thinking about writing this post, I came across this one about New York’s fashion week that featured courageous black people and some of their descendants who demonstrated exceptional bravery. The show itself, appropriately named Actively Black, was an incredible act of courage in these increasingly censorious times.

And these days, in the western world, and especially in the USA, there are big risks. Here’s an article that clearly outlines how our culture has become more dangerous over decades of neoliberalism. We have to be careful and strategic, but we need to take action if we want a liveable world for ourselves and our descendants.

The good news is that while neoliberalism has been developed over the decades, so have our movements. And I think we’re possibly more savvy, strategic and connected than ever before.

Take tomorrow’s worldwide event, Draw the Line. It brings together important issues that have divided many who care about environmental and social justice. I hope you attend one that’s close to you.

I also hope we have the courage to let go of some of the prejudices we have towards people who might not be in our camp, but are working towards a more just or a more environmentally friendly world. It’s not an easy inner task to do the work so that when we reach out to people, it’s in a genuine way.

We need solidarity in order to face this moment, and that won’t be possible without our courageous soul searching, and the broadening of our movements to make them more inclusive. Here’s a song that I find expresses the way we need to open our hearts.

Sometimes we’re so passionate about our own issue, we think it’s the only one. Sometimes we need to see that there are so many important issues, that we’re all unique, and all have different backgrounds and priorities. I wish we’d make space for each other, and try to at least understand each other’s point of view. We’re so much stronger together.

Courage comes in so many flavours, and we all have different degrees of willingness to take risks. We also have different circumstances, and some can hamper our ability to take public action.

Speaking of courage, the Global Sumud Flotilla has it in spades. I hope they reach Gaza safely and successfully, and are able to get food and aid to the people of Gaza.

And we have to acknowledge Francesca Albanese who has been bravely speaking out for the Palestinian people ever since Israel’s genocide of Gaza began.

In my little village, a corner store has put up a table with letters that can be signed and mailed to our political representatives opposing Israel’s genocide. I’m so proud of this brave corner store, and patronize them regularly.

So many ordinary people are acting in courageous ways, big and small. All these actions make a difference, and embolden the rest of us. I feel so much gratitude for the people who are diligently and creatively doing what they can.

It’s people who are going to stop the genocide, transform our economies and societies, and get the world to a better place.

It’s time to choose love and courage over fear. It’s time to treat each other with kindness, respect and understanding and, arm in arm, change the world together.

It really is up to us.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.