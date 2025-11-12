Diana’s Substack

doug shaeffer
11h

i think i've always felt this way, although the circumstances have worsened with time, with imperial expansion. this civilization is mass psychosis.

Susan T
11hEdited

I have been feeling much of what you describe for decades. I do think the fluff disguised as reality is being pushed on us more now though. I think it is because the rich have too much power. It is notable that the increased inauthenticity and push to consume has taken place alongside the rich getting stupidly rich. It doesn't help that we have a totally insane, flaky person in power just to the south of us. It doesn't help that Israel has become the example for all to follow so that we won't be accused of antisemitism. The internet, while being a wonderful vehicle for communication, has also contributed a lot of meaninglessness disguised as something "real". We need to start re-learning a lot of things (values) which means we all need to get back to kindergarten. And we need to make it much more difficult and less attractive to be rich consumers.

