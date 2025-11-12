Sometimes life can feel like one big scam. Who’s been suckered into what absurdity now? We see it happening everywhere.

Big shiny events without any context are presented as news. Billionaires invest millions to pit us against each other, and we fall for it. We’re given narratives so full of holes that we have to be willfully blind to miss them.

People selling useless things, promoting themselves, trying to persuade us that theirs is the new hot ticket. Ya, right.

Real food, an honest living, truly caring relationships, a healthy world. How do we get there? How do we get past the jingoism, propaganda and outright lies that sear into our very souls?

Smoke, mirrors, and so much plastic junk clutter our spaces — online, offline, inside, outside. Endless distraction, branding, messaging, people trying to convince us of all kinds of crazy things.

Wading through the gunk gets exhausting sometimes. No, opposing genocide doesn’t make us anti-semitic; no, sending more money to NATO so we can have more stupid wars is not OK; no, I don’t want to buy that gadget; no, I don’t want to listen to AI messaging, and no, I won’t put lipstick on genocide in Gaza, Sudan or anywhere else.

Do we actually have values or are we just going through the motions? In our western culture is there anything wholesome or worthwhile to aspire to? Is getting rich all there is? Is it all merely branding?

Who else resists AI just because it’s fake? Who else doesn’t give a crap about colonizing Mars? Who else is overwhelmed, exhausted and numb?

When we live in a society run by those who pursue only greed and power, what actually trickles down?

Sociopathy?

Are we supposed to be merely transactional, like cogs in a wheel, or algorithms, or disposable units? Where do our beating hearts, our aching souls and our compassion and humanity fit into this nightmarish hellscape we call the western world?

Are we supposed to turn a blind eye to the homeless on our streets, or to the unaffordability of life’s necessities like groceries and housing? Are we supposed to shorten our words because, for example, ‘unaffordability’ is too much for spellcheck?

In how many ways are we being dumbed down, manipulated and screwed over?

Are common decency, genuine caring and kindness passé in the context of broader western society? Yes, there are enclaves of these things here and there, but it seems that in more and more ways, we’re sinking into a state of barbarism.

Maybe what it takes to change the world is reclaiming our humanity, refusing to be manipulated, and rejecting the junk that’s on offer. Maybe embracing our dignity in a society gone mad is the best resistance we can give.

At the very least, when we do that we live authentically and embody what it truly means to be alive.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.

All my work is free except for the material I want to keep more private.