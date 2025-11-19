I admire how so many countries are standing up to the bullying of the American hegemon and its allies. Many are finding ways of repelling their aggression.

On the other hand, most western countries have committed to increase their NATO spending to 5% of their GDP.

G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with the UK as a non-enumerated member) have long dominated the rest of the world to their own material advantage, usually at great human and environmental cost.

We’ve been witnessing just how bad this can be with Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza. And though there is a supposed ceasefire in place, people are still being killed, very little food and aid are getting in, and buildings and infrastructure are still being destroyed.

We see Israel making unprovoked attacks on Lebanon, Iran and other countries.

And if you think it’s only Israel behind this, think again. As Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz says, “This is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us” meaning the elite of western countries.

But much of the rest of the world is getting organized through groups like BRICS. They’re refusing to sit back and take the aggression of western countries that has gone on for centuries.

Like any of us who’ve experienced the kind of bullying society can dish out, people in most countries just want to live their lives peacefully, have have positive relationships with their neighbours, and collaborate to solve the world’s problems, such as the environmental crises we’re facing.

These countries aren’t just getting organized; they’re letting those who are willing to listen to them know what’s going on.

There are two sites I check out to hear the latest on BRICS. On Substack, I read posts from the Think BRICS page and watch videos on the Think BRICS Youtube channel. I find them refreshing, inspiring, and highly informative.

I found it hard to understand the votes of Russia and China at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the approval of Trump’s plan for Gaza. Both countries abstained, and did not veto this horrible, colonialist plan. The first fifteen minutes or so of this video by Alon Mizrahi, helped to make sense of this decision. I hope you’ll give it a listen.

Voices advocating for Palestine continue to speak out, and people in countries that are often vilified have excellent informal spokespeople who articulate their countries’ points of view well.

Professor Marandi of Iran has educated me well on the situation in his region. And I’ve learned a lot from KJ Noh and Carl Zha about China and its neighbours.

Francesca Albanese lays out our collective responsibility to Palestine clearly. I hope this leads to action that will stop Israel from its blatant disregard for international law and anything resembling common decency.

So what about those of us who live in G7 countries? Does anyone actually believe these countries are democracies anymore? Who would vote for systems that create hunger and homelessness for so many, leave our infrastructure to crumble, refuse to act on environmental problems, while increasing wealth for the rich, supporting reckless wars, and being complicit in a devastating genocide? It doesn’t matter who we voted for, this is what we’ve gotten.

The realization that the image of our countries that’s been drilled into us can be devastating. When we discover that the news, Hollywood, and the places that amplify their voices have been lying to and misleading us, it can leave us feeling bewildering and rudderless. We have to acknowledge these feelings, move through them, rethink our vision of what a good life means, and then do all we can to bring some sanity to the world.

Weren’t we supposed to be the good guys? The bringers of democracy? The liberators of women in other countries? Sadly, no.

NATO imposes the will of the USA. Here’s an article by Vijay Prashad who explains how this works. Here’s a short excerpt:

It is erroneous to see NATO as an autonomous actor. NATO, as Rutte so eloquently stated, is an instrument of “projecting American power on the world stage.” Since the end of the Cold War, the United States has used NATO to incorporate Eastern Europe into a pliable set of states subordinate to its interests. When the European Union expanded eastward and sought to build autonomous European institutions, NATO came along and ensured that the United States would be the engine of any European expansion.

And look at the countries in American crosshairs: Palestine through Israel backed by western nations; Venezuela, where the American navy has been murdering people who were fishing, accusing them of being drug traffickers; Iran was attaked by Israeli and American armies; and China is being demonized.

Do we really want our countries to be part of this aggression towards the rest of the world?

If not, there’s one simple thing we can do.

We can collectively say no to the huge increases in our countries’ contributions to NATO.

Seeing our countries committing vast amounts of money — in Canada’s case 5% of our GDP by 2035 — to NATO is one of the most egregious affronts to our collective well-being I can think of.

We can and must prevent this together.

Federal budgets clearly demonstrate a countries’ values. When Israel is committing a genocide that is vile beyond comprehension and our countries support it, we can’t give them a bigger stick with which to bludgeon Palestine and other countries on their hit list. When we prioritize NATO spending over investing in our collective well-being, that’s exactly what we do.

And it means even more austerity at home. How much more of this are we supposed to put up with? Why should we be using the money that would make us all better off to terrorize other countries?

Can we stand up to our own governments and say that more money to the war machine is not on? Isn’t it time we had peace and a higher standard of living?

There are lots of problems in our societies, but if we collectively stand up and say no to more NATO funding, we will be taking a crucial step towards a better world.

Other countries don’t want to be bombed back to the stone ages, and we don’t want more austerity. Instead, people all over the world want peace, dignity, roofs over their heads, enough food to eat, and opportunities for meaningful work and education. We want affordable quality medical care, and electrified public transit. We want strengthened social safety nets.

And these are the things our tax dollars should be paying for, not more war.

If you’re Canadian, here’s a petition you might be interested in signing. On a related note, here’s a petition where you can express your opposition to NATO military bases. If you have petitions opposing NATO, I hope you’ll share them in the comments.

And please write letters to the editor and to your political representatives urging them not to increase funding to NATO.

Resistance to increased militarization and austerity has to start somewhere, and while we’re processing the ramifications of the hostile and destructiveness of the western world, this is a good first step towards a better future for us all.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh:

https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my online offerings.

All my work is free except for the material I want to keep more private.