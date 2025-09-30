This is a complex question, and depends on a lot of factors: where you are in the world, your personal situation, what’s at stake, and our own risk aversion levels.

I’ve heard it said that it’s better to be a live coward than a dead hero. I’d also argue that it’s more effective to be alive and able to do things.

In the USA and the UK, things are very dangerous right now. I worry about the geopolitical commentators I listen to who live in those countries.

In Canada, it feels relatively safe to demonstrate, wear a keffiyeh and speak out, at least for the moment.

When we demonstrate, we are aware of the fact that some people have strong feelings about Israel, and know the lay of the land well enough to have exit strategies and stay safe.

As western societies become more authoritarian, it’s worth looking at what resistance movements have done when they’ve had to be discreet.

I think of the song Follow the Drinking Gourd, and how it was ignored by slave owners in the south, and sung so that people who were enslaved knew what to do when they escaped.

How can we signal each other without drawing attention to ourselves? We may have to develop this skill.

Also, it’s important to feel out the vibe and test the waters when we take action.

The first time I wore a keffiyeh into a city where I used to live, I felt nervous. But people kept showing their appreciation by helping me with things, and going out of their way to be kind and friendly.

I felt safe, and I see more keffiyehs being worn these days. It might feel quite a lot different in another community, and it’s important to pay attention to take note of that.

Sometimes I feel nervous before hitting the publish button on my Substack account, but I’ve done it anyways. And so far, so good.

On the other hand, what do we risk if we don’t take action? It’s been our actions that have forced our governments who have supported genocide to make the symbolic gesture of recognizing the Palestinian state. Even though this hasn’t led to sanctioning Israel or stopping the genocide, it’s a sign that our political leaders are feeling the heat.

The moneyed forces behind our political leaders and who fund most media outlets are exerting their power, wanting us to acquiesce to their desire to keep the genocide going, for more austerity, more war, and the profits they earn from these things.

It’s important to take note of who these people are, and which politicians and publications are subservient to them. Not only do we have to withhold our support from them, but we have to find and nurture acceptable alternatives. And we have to consider how they became so powerful and do what we can to expose and address this.

Boycotting products from Israel is very discreet, and effective. So is talking with trusted friends.

Deciding to be more visible is powerful, but it has to be thought through. If you write a letter to the editor, will this affect your employment prospects? If you demonstrate, do you have nearby handy ways of getting out of the vicinity?

And, despite the risks, are you willing to do it anyways?

I have so much respect for business owners who demonstrate their support for Palestine, and I do all I can to support them.

And for people who understand the risks, but are willing to take them anyways.

The direction the powerful are taking us is totally unacceptable, so we have to think short, medium and long term about how to disempower them and replace them with people and institutions that are fair, peaceful and democratic.

Stay safe, everyone, and keep your antennas up. These really are dangerous times. And, although it’s important to take action, it’s also important to be careful, and to figure out strategies to keep us out of danger. This way, we can keep on doing our best to stop the genocide and replace the powers that are causing the world so much grief.

I want to share this powerful post I just saw about pressuring our UN representatives to support the Uniting for Peace resolution.

These are dynamic times when anything is possible, so I hope we will all do what we can to change things for the better.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

