Mikhail Tarech Reheem
2h

Have no fear Diana…

Yes … these are dangerous times… no less than they have ever been…

We are all fortunate to be here present in this time to witness the utter naked depravity of our elected leaders and our unelected billionaire sociopaths like Larry Ellison and Elon Musk…

Let alone the buffoon trumpet!

It is no different here on the central coast of California… where a zionist cabal fueled by the ADL , the Jewish Legislative Caucus and AIPAC have pushed through….re-written and passed AB 715 … a Bill that would police and punish teachers and students in Ethnic Studies curriculum who discuss Palestine. Complaints can be filed anonymously to a “anti-semitism tzar” in the State Capitol…designed to chill speech in the schools… this bill awaits the signature of Governor Newsom to become law.

Yes it is hysterical that such profound ignorance should manifest in the 21st century among people who consider themselves educated and ‘enlightened’…

https://youtube.com/shorts/j-Nru47ZI3Y?si=cUj8da2T1Hdt-iww

Resistance is growing !

Susan T
2h

Where I live, a bake sale in a park, raising money for Palestine was shut down because they didn't have a licence to sell. Zionist pressure on the cops.

