Here’s a little rhyme that came to me this morning:

Do something for Gaza every day.

It’ll warm your heart, come what may.

A demonstration will make you proud

Especially when you’re clear and loud.

A letter, a phone call to someone complicit

In genocide, something that should be illicit.

A thanks to a business that takes a stand.

It takes guts, and we should all be a fan.

Order some stickies and spread them around

supermarkets — it’s even more fun than it sounds.

Buy a keffiyeh and wear it with pride.

That’ll help to put some pep in your stride.

Do something for Gaza however you can.

We’ll stop this horror if we all lend a hand.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

