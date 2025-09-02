Here’s a little rhyme that came to me this morning:
Do something for Gaza every day.
It’ll warm your heart, come what may.
A demonstration will make you proud
Especially when you’re clear and loud.
A letter, a phone call to someone complicit
In genocide, something that should be illicit.
A thanks to a business that takes a stand.
It takes guts, and we should all be a fan.
Order some stickies and spread them around
supermarkets — it’s even more fun than it sounds.
Buy a keffiyeh and wear it with pride.
That’ll help to put some pep in your stride.
Do something for Gaza however you can.
We’ll stop this horror if we all lend a hand.
* * * * * * *
I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.
Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1
Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en
And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/
* * * * * * *
Nice idea, but I'm afraid we shall soon be obliged to do something for the West Bank, also -- cf., https://www.cnn.com/2025/09/01/middleeast/israel-west-bank-annexation-palestinian-state-intl, with the ominous headline "Israel weighs West Bank annexation over Western nations’ recognition of Palestinian state." Let us hope it does not happen, although I am not optimistic.
