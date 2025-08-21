And I don’t mean the USA good, Russia/China/Iran bad kind. I mean what’s really going on. When there’s so much havoc being wreaked upon the world, we need diplomacy and not stereotypes like those above. Reality is much more nuanced.

We’re at this incredibly potent geopolitical moment when things are so dynamic, we don’t know what to expect.

When we pay attention, we wind up on the edge of our seats waiting for the next development.

And some of it is shockingly bad. Especially the live-streamed videos of Israel’s genocide in Gaza. It is simply hard to comprehend that our governments and media support Israel as it commits what I’ve heard described as worse than genocide, something we might need a new term for because it’s so horrendous.

I can understand the urge to turn away, but we mustn’t. This is the sharp tip of the spear that will turn things around for the better. And we need to see it, address it and do all we can to stop the killing of Palestinians.

Then there’s the NATO backed proxy war between Ukraine and Russia. What’s happening there is tragic, but it’s not what it seems to be. Like everyone else, I’m heart broken to see the destruction in Ukraine. But when we become aware of the backstory, we understand the extent to which we’ve been misled.

It’s a Pandora’s Box that must be opened, so the truth can come out of the darkness.

When we examine the way western hegemony works, we see how powerful, moneyed interests have for centuries plundered populations all over the world, but waxed poetic about their motives, about how they’re bringing civilization to savages.

That mentality still exists. Josep Borrell’s statement from a few years back demonstrates this:

Yes, Europe is a garden. We have built a garden. Everything works. It is the best combination of political freedom, economic prosperity and social cohesion that the humankind has been able to build - the three things together. And here, Bruges is maybe a good representation of beautiful things, intellectual life, wellbeing. The rest of the world – and you know this very well, Federica – is not exactly a garden. Most of the rest of the world is a jungle, and the jungle could invade the garden. The gardeners should take care of it, but they will not protect the garden by building walls. A nice small garden surrounded by high walls in order to prevent the jungle from coming in is not going to be a solution. Because the jungle has a strong growth capacity, and the wall will never be high enough in order to protect the garden. The gardeners have to go to the jungle. Europeans have to be much more engaged with the rest of the world. Otherwise, the rest of the world will invade us, by different ways and means.

When he made this statement, Josep Borrell was the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Although he eventually apologized because he heard that this remark offended some people, he seemed confused about why this would upset anyone.

This is colonialism and imperialism in a nutshell. It assumes that European values are superior to the values of other cultures, and gives it the right to impose those values on other cultures, no matter the costs. These costs can include genocide, regime change, colour revolutions and all kinds of other nefarious tricks.

When we actually find out about what the west has done, and continues to do, to the rest of the world based on these values, believe me, it’s quite an adventure.

And in some ways, it’s a create our own adventure. The more we pay attention and participate by bringing attention to it, the more we shape the future.

Here in the west, our politicians support the interests of the rich and powerful, as do our media outlets. This means that if we want to know what’s actually going on in the world, we need to do some digging. We have to reclaim our minds, as KJ Noh explains in this article.

Here are some of the news sources I trust. But there are many more. If you’re new to geopolitics, I hope you’ll check out the ones I’ve listed.

The rich and powerful spend all kinds of money trying to convince us that what they’re doing is the right thing through mainstream media, fake news, algorithms, Hollywood and video games. Western propaganda creates an information minefield.

I’ve been paying attention for a long time, and I’ve found these sources to be reliable. Many of these people are either from the countries they report on or have travelled there and have knowledgeable contacts. And what they’ve reported in the past has proven to be accurate.

So if you like action and adventure, fasten your seatbelts, put on your helmets, grab some popcorn and get ready for a wild ride. This reality show is a cliff hanger, and knowing what’s actually going on gives us the power to change things.

Here’s a basic outline of the plot, put in the form of a fairy tale:

Once upon a time there was a small group of people who thought the world was their oyster. They could plunder anywhere at will. And they were clever. They were able to convince their own populations that they were bringing civilization to the uncivilized savages who hadn’t yet been blessed with the glories of western culture.

After reducing many countries to rubble, those exploited countries started to get organized, and formed a number of organizations that helped them to collaborate and stand up to these plunderers. The main organization was BRICS.

Another thing that worked in these countries’ favour was the internet. People could share what was actually going on through social media.

The dominant countries had another problem. They’d adopted an economic model called neoliberalism. And that system made the elites of those countries even richer, and ordinary people poorer. Under austerity, citizens had to tighten their belts as everything became more expensive, housing became out of reach and unaffordable for many, public services were cut back and wars raged. Environmental restoration and transitioning to greener ways of living were ignored, and climate change related disasters increased and became more intense.

In their search for cheap labour, these powerful people outsourced our jobs to countries where people would do the work for less money. After decades of this, our population became deskilled and our manufacturing industries disabled. And those things have impacted our economies.

What to do? Luckily for the rich and powerful, they’d faced things like this before. Divide and conquer was a strategy that usually worked. Pit genders against each other, vilify immigrants, blame other generations, stoke fear, encourage fascism — all of these things take the blame off of the beneficiaries of neoliberalism and divert it to people who are struggling.

It’s worked before, but are we going to let it work again?

Another prediction I’ve seen for this moment is a false flag. If this happens, we can expect to hear a certain party blamed, and then amplified by mainstream media. So if anything happens, let’s keep this in mind.

This is the point where we get to choose our own adventure.

This moment requires our best, most well informed and heroic selves. We need everyone’s wisdom, action and resolve.

Do we put the blame where it belongs — on the backs of those who profit from our misery — or do we point our fingers at others who are often worse off than we are?

When we choose solidarity, we’re creating a path to a better future for all of us. When we get our information from reliable sources, we find out what’s really going on. And when we do something about it, it’s a game changer, especially when more of us get on board.

Here’s a global action that’s coming up on September 20th called Draw the Line. I hope you’ll find an event near you and show up. This is part of our adventure, and we need to take a stand for the kind of future we want.

And don’t stop there! See what else you can do to raise awareness, stop the genocide and build community. Get a few friends on board. It’ll be fun!

We’re the ones who will decide what kind of an ending this tale will have, and my hopes are for ‘happily ever after’.

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/