Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
8h

A salute and thanks to the European dockworker unions! They are a model of what unions in the US should be doing but American union 'leadership' is timid and corrupt. Shawn Fein of the UAW was a spark of hope but has fallen silent and is reported to have been cozying up to the Trump administration. About a year ago I went to a political event hosted at a local union hall and when I met the local union president I gave him my contact info and offered to volunteer to help. He looked at me as it I was a piece of wood and I never heard anything from him.

Americans are losing their country because they think the corrupt institutions will save us. Ain't gonna happen, folks. It's up do us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Mary Johnson's avatar
Mary Johnson
8h

Wonderful post, Diane! We really do need to shut down imperialism and realize that there are other ways to live. Interestingly, George Washington and our other founders were anti-imperialist, in spite of their privileges and resultant flaws. And Jesus was also against empire! So it drives me crazy, as an American, to see bloody-minded, bloody-handed imperialists ruling my country—and insisting they do so in Jesus’ name.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture