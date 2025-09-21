I love this talk from Kernow Damo about Italian dockworkers blocking arms, and Greek Piraeus port dock workers blocking ammunition, both destined for Israel.

This guy sheds some light on the power of solidarity and taking effective action, and we need to pay attention.

He also discusses the Italian dock workers’ threat to cripple Israel’s economy if it does anything to harm the Global Sumud Flotilla that is bringing aid and food to Gaza.

It is a powerful show of solidarity with the people of Gaza.

I’m so fed up with words, words, words, even as I write them.

They’re not enough. But the words of these dock workers make a big difference, and are a huge deterrent for Israel to mess with the flotilla. Here’s where you can track the flotilla’s progress.

What actual power can the rest of use?

Boycotting is one thing. I boycott Israel, and try to boycott the USA as well. And Israel isn’t going to get a penny out of me, no matter what happens in Gaza, until it can convince me that it’s changed its belligerent attitude towards the rest of the world. And it takes a lot to convince me.

We can stay well informed and be in solidarity with other movements that further social and environmental justice.

We can use our creativity. Look carefully at the mechanisms of oppression and domination, and figure out where we can throw a monkey wrench.

And let’s ask ourselves, do we want to live in a world where we’re dominated and exploited, or do we want a world where we all have the opportunity to thrive, where we restore our environments, mend our social safety nets and live in caring societies?

What kind of future do we want for our kids and grandkids?

Real change takes real power, and we need to use whatever power we have to make that kind of change.

Our money, our time, our actions all support one kind of a future or another. Why not make our lives into instruments of change for the better? Whether we’re successful or not, our lives will have meaning and we’ll live with purpose and dignity.

And the more we do things like this together, the more powerful they become. And the more powerful we become.

If we don’t use our power to stop this genocide, what will stop it?

I always appreciate the videos of KJ Noh. In this sobering interview, he explains what we’re up against, and I hope you’ll take the time to watch it.

He makes the point that this isn’t Israel’s genocide, but imperialism’s. Israel wouldn’t be able to continue on its murderous, genocidal rampage without the support of the USA, western countries and their allies, and all forms of media acting as their mouthpiece.

As neoliberalism reaches its natural conclusion, it pushes for war which has traditionally fuelled their economies when they fail. Western nations are running out of conventional weapons, and that leaves nukes.

And if that doesn’t shake us out of complicity, I don’t know what will.

The better we understand the global situation, the better we can fine tune our activism to address the issues in ways that will make a difference.

A big part of that understanding is questioning what those who profit from neoliberalism tell us.

One of the most chilling ideas I’ve heard from members of that group lately is that empathy is a threat to us. Empathy is what connects us to each other. Empathy makes it difficult for us to exploit or harm each other, kill each other in wars, or commit genocide.

Empathy may be harmful to war profiteers and to people who exploit others, but it is important to the rest of us individually and collectively.

When we hear things like this we need to challenge them, and discuss them with others.

We can’t poison the wells we drink from with this kind of barbaric rhetoric.

And as we challenge these notions, we need to augment the social safety nets we have left. How do we support each other? How can we find ways to make life a little less desperate for those in our communities who are struggling?

And as we do this, how can we learn from each other and do more to build community?

How do we support people willing to run for office who share our values? Here in Canada, I was thrilled to see that Avi Lewis is running to be the leader of the federal NDP. I’ve followed this guy for years, and know he means what he says in this video because he’s walked that talk for decades. This is someone worth throwing our support behind. Can you imagine someone with these values becoming Canada’s next Prime Minister?

This is a pivotal time and, with clear eyes, we need to make sure it pivots in the right direction.

Are we really willing to put more money into NATO as our social safety nets crumble, as our planet is in desperate need of healing, and as the west continues to bully the rest of the world?

We need to turn down the heat both geopolitically and societally, recognize each others’ humanity, and learn to listen and discuss things diplomatically. And we need to work like hell to create the kind of caring society we want for our kids and grandkids.

We’re privileged to be alive in this powder keg of a moment, and it demands our maturity and right action. If we blow this, we could blow up the future for those we love. I truly hope we get this right.

