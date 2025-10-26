We’ve been conditioned to do this: talk down to people who we consider to be less worthy than we are.

Please don’t.

The ultimate punching down is dropping bombs on kids in Gaza, as is being done by Israel with the support of western countries. And the rest of us aren’t able to direct our outrage in a way that will stop it, despite many valiant tries.

We need to recognize the ways we’ve internalized colonialism, and one of the most flagrant and destructive ways is punching down.

When we think someone isn’t as good as we are, we let them know with snide remarks, harsh judgements, ignoring them, or worse. This is our internalized colonialism raising its ugly and arrogant head.

Who do we do this to? It might be the young, the old, immigrants, people of other races, orientations, abilities, trades people, or any other group.

We’re all human beings, and worthy of respect.

Why do we rob people of their humanity and then let them know it? It’s been drilled into us, for one thing. And it boosts our fragile egos. It asserts our positions in the societal pecking order, at least in our own minds.

But what if there was no pecking order? What would that be like? What if we all just gave each other a hand up instead?

Many of us envision a world where everyone has enough to eat, roofs over our head and possibilities of better lives. We’d live in a society where we treat others well, and others treat us well. We’d have peaceful, friendly relationships with our neighbours, and between countries. We’d respect differences, and learn from others.

This is the essence of community and of a global community, and is an aspiration of many.

Doesn’t punching down kind of suck? Worse yet, it’s what the people who impose austerity and soaring prices want. When we punch down, we don’t look up at those who exploit us. We don’t pay attention to the things they do, and the way they’ve manipulated our economies and societies to their advantage, and to our disadvantage.

And punching down adds to people’s internalized oppression. When people are treated poorly they start to feel powerless, like they deserve the treatment they’re receiving and like it’s all their fault somehow.

And we need them onboard. We all need each other. We all need to feel empowered, and to be willing to stand up for our societal well-being. We all deserve a better quality of life.

Imagine if we caught ourselves, and learned to stop assuming that people different from us are stupid, inferior or whatever it is that we project onto them. And then dared to look up at the forces that are keeping all of us down.

What if we reached out to people and worked towards our common interests together? Community gardens, tool libraries, general strikes…

What if we demanded that our governments lived up to housing being a human right as stated by the United Nations? And that food be affordable for all. That there were limits put on the corporations that are sucking us dry. That we refuse to send 5% of our GDP to NATO and instead insist on diplomacy and peace, and in investing in our collective well-being.

When we catch ourselves talking down to anyone, let’s examine that. What makes us think we’re better than someone else, or inferior to them? Really unpack it, and see what we discover. And instead of beating ourselves up, what if we figure out how to address this, and stop doing it.

A good starting place is Israel’s genocide in Gaza. It’s obvious that the powerful moneyed class thinks it’s OK to bomb children, infrastructure, reporters, health workers, water and sanitation systems in order to steal the land of Palestinians. And that class of people expects that we’ll consider it OK too.

It’s heartening to see that so many of us don’t find it OK, how many of us are boycotting Israel, wearing keffiyehs, going to demonstrations, signing petitions, writing letters, getting on boats to try to bring food and aid to Gaza, and any number of things to stop this genocide.

The real change will come from within, when we refuse to see certain others as subhuman. Gaza is showing us where that leads, and I for one don’t want to go there.

As KJ Noh reminds us at the end of this very interesting talk, the Pentagon considers the mind to be a battlefield. And they’re looking to occupy your mind. So what we have to do, every single person, has to reclaim their own mind, the mental sphere for themselves, think critically for themselves and build relationships with like-minded people. We have to pressure our governments to stop the genocide, prevent world war, and demand socialism.

Teaching ourselves not to punch down is a great way to begin the process of reclaiming our minds. And to start creating a liveable world for everyone.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.