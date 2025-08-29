Diana’s Substack

The Revolution Continues
2h

I wish there was a Draw the Line action near me. Its high time we draw the line on ecocide, genocide, homocide... Because it's all essentially suicide if we don't.

Robert Billyard
6mEdited

We are undeniably at an historical pivot where the world community must find common ground on many existential issues. This requires that the quality of governance, especially in the West, must be raised and reformed to a much higher level. It requires levels of global cooperation and unanimity never before achieved. It is a crowded planet with near zero tolerance for shoddy governance and endless wars.

