More and more, I see the USA and its allies as a unit that co-ordinates its actions around the world. Different battles, different countries, but all working in unison with similar values, worldview and goals.

Lately, I’ve seen a number of commentators who have also noticed this.

I appreciated this post by Elina Exenophontos, since it contextualizes the different battles being fought by the USA and its allies, and shows how Gaza, Venezuela, Iran and other countries fit together in the crosshairs of the western empire. Brian Berletic also connects the dots very effectively in this video. And this short video about the game of Go and how it applies to Israel’s occupation of the West Bank is a microcosm of our global situation.

They remind me of a jigsaw puzzle, or like the tentacles of an octopus (with the USA and its allies at the head), or like a giant game of Go.

The Empire, which is the head of the octopus, broadcasts news, entertainment and other forms of messaging to the rest of us. Its head is the home of many of our politicians and other influential and rich people, and it protects their interests. It tells us what to believe, weaving narratives that create a worldview that shows these people in a flattering and heroic light.

The tips of its tentacles carry weapons, infiltrators, bribery and all manner of tools of persuasion. They suck up resources and often leave once functional societies in a state of desperation and poverty. They slander other countries in order to vilify them, and to justify waging war on them. All the while, they claim that they’re bringing freedom and democracy.

As one arm squeezes Gaza, another pushes Ukraine to keep fighting and forget about peace. One arm destroys boats, and murders the people on them, off the coast of Venezuela, claiming they’re carrying drugs. Another makes one more attempt on the life of Ibrahim Traore in Burkina Faso, often with the help of NGOs. And who knows what the other arms of that octopus are up to? There’s a lot that goes unreported.

Leaders of western countries quietly support Israel while giving tax breaks to charities that support its genocide. Here’s a Canadian example.

A colour revolution here, a coup there, a reporter intentionally assassinated, a Nobel Peace Prize issued to an ally of the CIA affiliated US National Endowment for Democracy…

And people who don’t pay much attention to politics believe a completely fabricated story, in which the west is the good guy and other countries are evil.

Meanwhile, western governments bend over backwards to justify these things, especially in the case of Israel. This article shows us the extent of the rot, and the deception British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is willing to commit.

And now that watching a live genocide in Gaza on our screens has revealed the motivations of this many tentacled beast, we see its atrocities coming home to western countries in the form of censorship, increased policing, crippling austerity and the commitment to boost financial contributions to NATO; the unspoken assumption being that bombing innocent people in other countries takes precedence over our material needs, and the restoration of our ailing planet.

The mask has fallen and the gloves are off, as Jeffrey Sachs lays it out in this video, and in this article by Vijay Prassad, and another from the site GeopolitiQ.

This beast is in pain and struggling. It’s in debt, its citizens are angry and it’s losing its military might and credibility domestically and on the world stage through its many blunders. Which makes it very dangerous. It’s lashing out in desperation, fighting for its survival.

But wait. There’s a new octopus on the world stage! This one, however, is friendlier, and wants to play fairly. Hegemony isn’t its thing, although its reach is steadily growing.

It’s called BRICS and it represents many countries, with others waiting to join. These are mostly non-western countries who are collaborating to create win-win arrangements with each other, based on non-intervention, peaceful resolution of conflicts, and respect for international law.

Although this group is relatively new, it’s growing quickly, and is establishing itself as a new world order based on peace and fairness between countries. As it expands, it’s bringing clean technology to participating countries, greening our planet as it goes.

As expected, western hegemonic powers feel threatened by this group, and is doing all it can to dismantle and discredit it.

As the old world crumbles, this group looks to be growing by leaps and bounds.

The question for us in the western world is what are we going to do within a system that’s rapidly crumbling?

I don’t have solutions, but I have a few ideas about some steps we can take. Namely, make sure we’re getting our news from reliable sources so we know what’s actually going on, build community so we can support each other through whatever is to come, and keep a keen eye out for opportunities to take effective and meaningful action.

This is a momentous time to be alive, and I hope we can rise to the challenges it presents. The future depends on all of us doing what we can to move the world in the right direction.

Here’s a small thing that makes me hopeful. I’ve heard that the geopolitical strategies of different countries can be likened to popular games. It’s said that China’s strategy resembles Go, and Iran’s is much like Chess, and these are both BRICS aligned countries. The strategy of the USA? A lot like Poker.

Which seems most likely to win on the geopolitical game board to you? If I was a betting person, I know where I’d put my money.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

