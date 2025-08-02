Diana’s Substack

The only way to stop Israel is to kick it out of the UN, expell all Israeli diplomats and send an international peacekeeping force into Gaza. But who has the will and the guts to do it? I never had great expectations of Carney who’s proven to be as gutless and shallow as every other “leader”.

"Where are the international troops standing up to enforce international law? Instead of strong words, can we get an international military force into Gaza to stop the IDF, stop the killing and get food and aid in? Is this really too much to ask?"

I've been saying this over and over again for almost two years now. Why can't the UN or BRICS or the Hague Group or Iran or Russia or China or any combination of armed forces go into Gaza and stop the genocide? I swear, it can't be this difficult! What is the hold up? Could it be they are ALL on the take from Israel? Epstein had material on ALL their leaders? Oh, for there to be a brave and courageous moral army to take out the IDF!

