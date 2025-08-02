A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.

So how did Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney respond to the revelation that Canada has been supplying Israel with military equipment and lying about it? He has committed to recognizing the Palestinian state in September.

Will this get food to the staving people of Gaza? No. Will it stop the ethnic cleansing there? No.

In other words, it’s theatrics. And, like so many others, I’m fed up with this.

Israel is breaking international law, and people all around the world are aching for the genocide to stop. We’re demonstrating, writing to our politicians, boycotting and doing anything else we can do to stop it. With no results. Instead we get theatrics, circuses and posturing.

It’s beyond time to stop Israel. It would have been better to stop it in 2023, but right now is the second best time.

Every politician, every media outlet and every institution misleading people into thinking that what Israel is doing is alright has lost all credibility and moral authority.

If they’ve been doing this, please boycott and expose them. They’re not worthy of our attention.

The west has been supporting Israel all the way, so they won’t stop the genocide.

Where are the international troops standing up to enforce international law?

Instead of strong words, can we get an international military force into Gaza to stop the IDF, stop the killing and get food and aid in? Is this really too much to ask?

What good is international law if it’s not enforceable?

The west is already at war with BRICS nations on many fronts. So how about some of these nations bite the bullet and demonstrate that it has moral backbone.

Please, put together an international military force from some of your nations, go to Israel and stop the IDF so that the genocide is stopped and food and aid can get in.

History, the law, and morality will be on your side. And so will everyone in the world who has a conscience.

Israel will not stop of its own accord. And this genocide must be stopped.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/