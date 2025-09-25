Sometimes this time of year is something to just surrender to.

Recently I went out and a gentle Autumn sun was shining. I had a relaxed visit with neighbours before riding my bike to do some errands.

And it occurs to me that surrendering to this warm peaceful feeling, this last bit of summer sunshine, encourages me to take a breath and relax.

Yes, the world is going crazy, but I won’t go crazy with it.

The unbearable suffering that the powerful of our world support is a moral injury to all who witness it. And beyond horrific for those actually experiencing it.

However, I will do what I can to relax, to be calm and, from that place of stillness, see what needs to be done.

Maybe I need a good rest. Maybe from that peaceful place, I’ll think of something effective I can do to make things a little better. Maybe I can just soak in the rays and be grateful that we haven’t blown ourselves up.

This being alive feels good, despite the incredible strain, the cacophony of feelings we experience as we witness genocide and the insanity of those committing and enabling it. Maybe they should take a few deep breaths and reconsider their positions.

The joy of an Autumn day belongs to everyone. And I hope we can allow ourselves to soak in its magic. Maybe we’ll be a little kinder, a little more reasonable, and reach out to someone.

And perhaps in the southern hemisphere, people are experiencing wonderful spring days that will inspire them in the same way.

And look at some of the things that give us hope.

Right now, the Global Sumud Flotilla bringing food and aid to Gaza gives me hope. Here’s where we can track the progress of the boats.

This story about activists in Ohio forcing it to divest from Israel gives me hope.

The dockworkers in Italy, the people taking to the streets, and this commentator all give me hope.

The fact that Avi Lewis is running for the leadership of the federal NDP here in Canada gives me hope. This guy has walked his talk for decades.

This video featuring Danny Haiphong interviewing Professor Marandi and Ramzy Baroud is a reminder that we’re living through an epic historic moment that we need to understand.

And I’m inspired that in my little community, our recent demonstration in support of Gaza was the best attended yet. The fact that another small community in our region is also going to hold weekly demonstrations makes me happy.

These things are real. And they’re all about people who care taking action.

It’s now Libra season, and I think of the scales, and how they represent justice. Funny how the complex situation that is the world today can be seen more clearly through the lens of our values.

I value truth and honesty, fairness and peace. And, as much as I can, I align myself with those values.

As so much of the world descends into lawlessness, dishonesty and war mongering, I will, as much as possible, be truthful, peaceful and fair. I’ll seek out trustworthy news sources, and will do all I can to help the world to become a better place.

I also value reparations to our planet, to people and to other countries that have been wronged, and will do what I can to bring restoration and healing to these realms.

As long as I’m alive, I’ll be the change I want to see in the world to the best of my ability.

I wish everyone some equanimity, a bit of grace, a few things to make us hopeful and a few beautiful, sun kissed days.

This season can replenish us a little bit if we let it. Despite the horror that we’re witnessing all around us, there are so many of us who are caring, decent, and concerned, and acting together.

Take care, all. I hope you get some rest, and find a place of equilibrium to guide your actions.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here’s a way to help others who are not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

* * * * * * *

A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.