I don’t pay a lot of attention to news about what’s going on in the USA. As a Canadian, I pay as little attention as possible to what I perceive as the dumpster fire to our south.

However, the truck attacks in New Orleans and Los Vegas have left a lot of people wondering if these tragic events were false flags.

The articles about this issue are coming out in droves. Here’s the latest by George Hazim.

Here’s another skeptical mention at the bottom of this article by Oliver Boyd-Barrett.

Rachel Blevins breaks this down well in her short video, and she asks the right questions.

Let’s face it: the deep state or whatever it is that creates these false flags thinks the general population has the intellectual capacity of a stick. Like the wild story about drunks on a sailboat destroying the Nord Stream Pipeline, or blaming the destruction of the first hospital in Gaza after October, 2023, on Hamas, or any other number of sloppy, ridiculous stories we’re fed.

We need to be skeptical. And we need to ask ourselves what is the desired outcome.

Nordstream? To take the blame away from the USA, of course, since they publicly threatened to do this beforehand, and that was shared all over social media.

The most recent false flags enflaming racism? To justify war with Iran perhaps? That’s my guess.

We can’t allow ourselves to be manipulated. We just can’t afford to.

The people arranging these horrible events are out of touch — with the world, with humanity, with themselves.

We can’t listen to them, and we need to call their bluffs, and do what we can to make things right.

There is no need for killing innocent people, but those in charge don’t have the imagination or the heart to do better. So we can’t let them.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/