Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
1d

I wanna come to your place for dinner! LOL!! Getting our garden together now that it's warming up here. I have to admit I have less stress during gardening season. (And I have more excuses in the growing season for not making so many group meetings, which gives me a break.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Najwan Abdul Wahab's avatar
Najwan Abdul Wahab
1d

I love the sentiment of your soul Diana, it shines love and beauty. And I wish to God Falastin had that in abundance instead of all that murky death and destruction.

Keep shining bright and inspiring us all to be better.

Viva la 🇵🇸, and to all those oppressed around the world 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture