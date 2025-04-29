A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you appreciate my writing.

* * * * * * *

Springtime always reminds me of why I’ve been a life long activist. With so much flourishing, I’m inspired by this annual display of exuberance. How can I not want to protect it, so others will have the experience of nature and all its wonders? How can I help but want to live in a society where we all have homes, good food, and enough time and energy to enjoy the experience of living a good life?

I think it’s love that motivates most people who take a stand for social and environmental justice. We want a liveable world for everyone and for all creatures. We want a healthy planet. And we’re willing to put a lot of time and energy into these aspirations.

But it can lead to burnout. When we’ve been activists for awhile, we know how easily and unexpectedly we can reach that paralyzing point. After all, we put our heats and souls into our activism. And, especially at critical times like these, we dedicate ourselves to keeping up the momentum.

How do we avoid burnout? How do we sustain ourselves, and find joy and nourishment in the things we do, so that we can keep going?

Here’s what I do, and I’d love to hear what you do too.

I set limits, and all of us do that in different ways. I take breaks when I need to. Some of us avoid screen time on the weekends, or after a certain time of day. I prioritize time with people who I have mutually supportive relationships with, and minimize time with those who drain my energy. A few special friendships where where we can express ideas, feelings, and a good rant once in awhile help me to maintain my sanity.

For me noticing the beauty and wonder that surrounds me is deeply nourishing. A smile, a beautiful colour, a song that touches my heart, cuddles with a furry friend, seedlings bravely pushing through the earth, a walk in the woods — all of them bring me joy.

And for me, good food feels like something holy. Focusing on food that is organically and locally grown, in season and low on the food chain feels sacred and constitutes an aspect of right relationship for me.

Growing food in a way that nourishes the ground, and transforming that food into delicious meals brings daily sustenance. And it’s not expensive when we eat whole, simple foods and buy staples in bulk. I acknowledge that I’m privileged to be living in a region where good, locally and organically grown food is readily available.

And when we wildcraft and grow our own food, it’s freshest and our relationship with it closest. I always make lots to eat, so it lasts a day or two and so that I can share it with others. Bonding over shared food seems to be a staple of my life.

And how better to build community — the thing that brings me the most hope for the future — than eating together?

The arts also bring me so much joy.

I join choirs, and find the experience of blending voices to make a beautiful sound lifts me up. Here are a couple of songs we’ll be singing in Fireworks, my latest choral adventure, that move me. A Beautiful Noise celebrates the power of taking our voices to the streets, while Little Blue acknowledges our ability to ‘find a way to carry the weight of the world on our shoulders’.

Here’s an ice dance by Ilia Malinin that took my breath away. It’s artistically and technically brilliant. To me, the words to the song he’s dancing to suggest how people in Palestine must feel losing their homes, trees, and so much else.

For me, writing is also an essential outlet. It allows me to express myself and explore what’s going on, while hopefully connecting with others and trying to make sense of the world. And painting does this as well.

I’m so grateful for Substack as a platform. It provide support for writers, and encourages relationships between them.

And that’s invaluable. Community is where you find it, online and off.

If you’re an activist, what do you do to sustain yourself? How do you stay sane as you witness the craziness and destruction that come with these times? What do you do to prevent burnout? I’d love to know.

These are dynamic times and our efforts mean more than ever. When things are changing so rapidly our voices and actions can make a big difference.

And in order to be effective we have to take care of ourselves and each other.

Take good care, everyone.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/