David Korabell
4h

I sometimes forget what a bubble I was raised in. My father was an engineer and he was all about solutions. He always reminded me "Don't bring me a problem with somebody to blame, bring me a problem with possible solutions."

Focusing on cooperative solutions was always my way and fortunately I usually worked in small companies that supported that.

The last few years before I retired, I had a taste of the toxic culture that was the antithesis of this.

Some people find it easier to blame and punish than work towards fixing problems

and that is the world we're in today.

1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Susan T
5hEdited

"Let’s create homes, communities and a world where this kind of dehumanization and desensitization will never be able to happen again." When Europeans colonized the Americas, this exact same dehumanization happened. Slaves, white servants, poor white people and women were barely seen as being human. White male Christians had control and assumed that to be their right. Poor men, slaves, servants and finally women rebelled. They fought hard for change. But they didn't have the same technology we have now. It is taking a too much time and too many people are dying; too many children are being traumatized. Lets hope that the payment of all that time, death and suffering will lead to changes that will end the colonizing mindset. It is old and worn out and not doing anything good or useful for any part of humanity.

1 reply by Diana van Eyk
