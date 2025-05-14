A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you appreciate my writing.

Kids’ cartoons are full of good guys and bad guys these days. And kids often talk with conviction about getting the bad guys.

And eventually they will grow up and become adults. How likely is it that the good guys/bad guys filter will remain?

How do we know who the bad guys are? In cartoons it’s obvious, but in real life, not so much.

Even if we don’t live in Israel, we are indoctrinated to see some people as inherently good and others as inherently bad. This can result in racism, classism, misogyny, anti-immigrant views and lots of other in group/out group labelling of people.

Many of us are watching one of the most hideous examples of this thinking on our screens. Israel uses the term Amelek to dehumanize Palestinians to enable genocide, obscene human rights violations and wonton destruction.

For so many of us, it’s hard to fathom. And even harder to fathom why the ruling classes of western nations support this genocide with money, diplomatic cover and military equipment.

What would it be like if we were indoctrinated to believe in co-operation and constructive problem solving, and respecting others as equals instead?

It feels like duelling realities, with one group feeling superior, another wanting fairness for all, and many shades of grey in between.

Micro-aggressions are what people who don’t belong to the favoured group often experience — the subtle, and sometimes not so subtle, messages letting them know that they are somehow less valuable.

And with the good guy/bad guy theme, guess who takes the majority of the blame for any problems regardless of who was at fault? It’s not hard to guess, is it?

Unfortunately, that’s also the geopolitical reality, which is why genocide is not only being committed in Gaza, but also why the rest of the world isn’t stopping it.

Aren’t we bigger than this yet? On the ground, many are doing their best to get over these biases. It’s shocking and deeply disappointing that the powerful in our country are still embedded in this attitude.

Call it white supremacy, call it fascism, or colonialism, or imperialism. They’re all so interconnected that they mean the same thing in many ways.

What will it take to get these people to stop the destruction they’re enabling?

Does the attitude that enables this kind of thinking start in our homes? How many of us grew up in a kind and nurturing environment where we felt emotionally safe? I’m guessing not too many.

In our own stories, we’re always the good guys, aren’t we? And that’s OK. But it’s important to be able to try to understand the points of view of others, and to find compromise. Just because we are in conflict doesn’t make the other person a bad guy. Sometimes we just need to talk things through and be willing to make adjustments to accommodate one another.

And it’s the same way between countries. Wars are usually about one group wanting to dominate another.

Shouldn’t we mature out of these attitudes both in our families and geopolitically? Don’t we all want to live in a supportive space, where we’re treated with kindness, respect and fairness? And what about diplomacy? Shouldn’t we strive to revive this honoured skill so that we can all live in peace? Killing is wrong, and wars cause nothing but destruction.

Shouldn’t we stop turning other countries that have done nothing to us into the bad guys? For that reason, I refuse to share posts that vilify Iran, China or Russia. We need to find out what their legitimate concerns are and work with them towards a peaceful solution so that we can all thrive.

In our families, it takes emotional intelligence to create a peaceful environment. When one family member tries to dominate others, emotional safety goes out the window.

And we all need safe spaces where we can talk calmly, solve problems peacefully and support each other as we muddle through a confusing and hostile world. It’s up to each family member to contribute to a zone of safety for everyone else.

When people grow up in a climate of fear and hostility — and in our current economy it’s not hard to do — I wonder if it predisposes them to looking for villains to blame their problems on. And I wonder how much our mainstream media contributes to that, pointing people not in the direction of those who caused and benefit from economic misery, but to others to scapegoat: immigrants, women, people of colour. These people weren’t the cause, but are a convenient target that obfuscates the issue and redirects the blame.

How do we make our homes sanctuaries where we can truly relax and learn to see reality more clearly, and stop turning innocent people into bad guys in our minds? How do we cultivate a culture of peace in our homes, our communities and our world? How do we bring kind and honest communication and problem solving to all of these realms?

I wonder how differently children develop from different kinds of homes. A family imbued with acceptance, laughter and openness encourages these very qualities, while homes that are punitive and blaming develop other characteristics.

And how do we help people to become more discerning when learning about the world? How do we cut through the noise and the day to day grind to get some accuracy through, instead of the scapegoating that is encouraged on social media, mainstream media and popular culture? How do we help to lift the veil so that we can all see who is pulling the strings?

My sense is that enough people are making enough noise that Palestine will soon be free. Why? Because so many in the mainstream media are suddenly no longer on the side of Netanyahu. It looks like they don’t want to appear complicit in this genocide. I have to wonder if the situation was similar to the attitudes of Nazi Germany before it started to lose World War II.

In all realms — personal, family, community, geopolitical — there’s something reductionist about authoritarianism. It paints things as black/white, good/bad with so little room for grey areas. The universe that is each person, each community, each country with all their nuance is reduced to good or bad, and they can be lauded or excluded; celebrated or bombed.

And let’s not forget about the environment on which we all depend. We’ve been conditioned to see the world as something dead that produces resources like trees, water and minerals that we can harvest for our own use. How much does this perspective not only rob us, but give us permission to destroy the many and varied forces that make life possible?

Do we really want this binary? Shouldn’t we develop discernment, and see life in a broader way? Shouldn’t we learn to appreciate life in all of its myriad expressions?

With all the mainstream condemnation of Israel and Netanyahu, I’m hopeful that the genocide will be stopped.

I want to share this excerpt from my friend, Najwan Abdul Wahab’s, recent post:

Briefing to the Security Council on the humanitarian situation and the protection of aid workers in Gaza by Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

Before starting, I ask you to reflect – for a moment – on what action we will tell future generations we each took to stop the 21st century atrocity to which we bear daily witness in Gaza.

It is a question we will hear, sometimes incredulous, sometimes furious – but always there – for the rest of our lives.

We will surely all claim to have been against it? Maybe we will say we issued a statement? Or that we trusted that private pressure might work, despite so much evidence to the contrary?

Or pretend that we thought a more brutal military offensive had more chance of bringing the hostages home than the negotiations which brought so many hostages home?

Maybe some will recall that in a transactional world we had other priorities.

Or maybe we will use those empty words: “We did all we could.”

Mr. President,

Let me start with what we see and are mandated by this Council to report.

Israel is deliberately and unashamedly imposing inhumane conditions on civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

For more than 10 weeks, nothing has entered Gaza – no food, medicine, water or tents.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have, again, been forcibly displaced and confined into ever-shrinking spaces, as 70 per cent of Gaza’s territory is either within Israeli-militarized zones or under displacement orders.

As my colleague from the FAO will explain, every single one of the 2.1 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip face the risk of famine. One in five face starvation.

Despite the fact that you have funded the food that could save them.

Is this who we want to be? What do we want to tell people in the future who ask us what did we do to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza?

Let’s create homes, communities and a world where this kind of dehumanization, desensitization and barbarism will never be able to happen again.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/