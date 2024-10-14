Looking for something fun to do on a first date with an activist?

Here’s something fun, educational and exhilarating, all at the same time!

What could be more fun and effective than posting sticky notes on products that support or are from Israel in a supermarket?

This action has a lot of clout. It reaches people who are outside of your bubble. It informs ordinary shoppers from all walks of life about companies that produce these goods, and their support of Israel, which has been accused of committing genocide.

It takes a bit of preparation though. First you have to order these little sticky notes. They’re free, but the expectation is that you’ll use them.

Then you’ll need to download a good boycott list. Here’s one I like.

It would also make sense to create a reverse shopping list, where you list items to tag, as well as an actual shopping list, for at least a purchase or two from the grocery store.

Next, in consultation with your friend, decide on a location.

If you decide you’d like to do this in a local supermarket, you might run into friends. While this may be distracting, your friends can be introduced to what you’re doing. And someone’s friends reveals a lot about a person.

If you decide to post these notes further afield, you won’t have to worry about distractions as much. And it might help you to hone your technique before going local.

Generally, I’m not a fan of sneaky behaviour, unless it’s the kind where you’re planning a nice surprise for someone. But this seems like a fun and worthwhile thing to do, even if it is kind of sneaky. As you apply these sticky notes to products, discretion is crucial, since if you get caught, you probably won’t be able to continue putting them up. When it’s for a good cause like this, I think sneaky is generally OK.

On a personal level, you and your companion will find out a lot about each other, and how you get along.

Do you work well together? Do you have similar dietary preferences? How does it feel to do something mundane like grocery shopping with this person? Does it give you the warm fuzzies or do you just want to get it over with? Are you comfortable together?

Afterwards, it would be good to debrief with your companion about how it went, over coffee or a meal. What went well? What didn’t? What could you do better next time to be more effective?

If it went well, and you’re both interested in doing it again, you can arrange a time.

If there was any discomfort, and if either of you would rather not get together again, that’s OK too. It’s an action that you’ve taken together, and doesn’t need to be considered a date. It shouldn’t be too awkward to bow out of taking things further.

Whether or not you hit it off, you could also order keffiyehs together. Here’s where you can order them online.

Already attached? You could do this with your significant other(s), or with friends.

I hope you consider taking this fun and effective action.

* * * * * * *

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/