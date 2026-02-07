Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Korabell's avatar
David Korabell
2h

What we are seeing is not the end of Western Democracy, but the maturation of Western Democracy. Pupating into the rough beast it was always meant to be.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
10m

The US Dept. of Justice has said it would not be seeking charges against anyone in the Epstein files, so we can all rest well knowing that the ruling class is fine and protected. It can get away with murder and sex trafficking of children with no fear of punishment. That's just how the capitalist system rolls... Profits over people. More reasons why it's imperative we destroy this immoral and cruel system before it hurts even more children and innocent human beings.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diana van Eyk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture