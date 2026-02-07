I’m one of those people who didn’t trust Trump for a second. Why? I judge politicians on their past behaviour, and on who their funders are. This tells us whose interests they’ll serve, and how they will probably behave while in office.

Having said that, I found that what’s been revealed in the Epstein files is beyond shocking. I knew Trump would be bad, but didn’t realize how bad he and so many others were. From both parties and from all western nations, it’s an elite club that rapes and murders children; and who knows what else is still hidden from public view?

As more information is being released about the Epstein files, it’s clear that the values of those named are diametrically opposed to the values of the people they govern.

They don’t belong in positions of power. Those named in the Epstein files belong behind bars. And I hope there will be arrests and prosecutions, and that western countries will build safeguards around their systems to keep these criminals out of government, and out of any position that will affect the people of their countries. And I hope reparations will be made to all of the living victims.

These are my hopes, not my expectations. Most likely, a few will be made examples of, and the many Epstein like systems will go on serving the class that considers itself above morality and the law.

Learning about what this class of people do, it’s less surprising that they expect us to be OK with the genocide in Gaza. They somehow think the rest of us are as depraved as they are.

Isn’t it odd that mainstream media all across the western world seems to be in synch?

People are being propagandized by western media. Countries that have committed the crime of caring for the people living in them are being lied about and demonized. Those countries are making ours look bad, and the profiteers at the top can’t have that.

The buzz these days is that western countries are considering conscription. Do they really think we want to kill and die for them in their bullshit wars? They think we want to defend genocide in Gaza, the killing of people in boats in the waters around Venezuela, and those named in the Epstein files and the crimes they commit? Why in hell would anyone want to kill or die for a system that treats so many as disposable, and does not look out for our interests?

No country is a threat to other nations except for the USA and its allies. And stories to the contrary are pure propaganda.

Now that our western economies are in tatters, and the profiteers are growing richer by the hour at the expense of all of us and the systems we count on, they’re pushing for more war. Not because other countries are doing anything wrong — they’re fabricating excuses — but because war is profitable. And western leaders are very unpopular right now, so they need a distraction.

Russia has valid security concerns and has been willing at every turn to negotiate peace in Ukraine if their legitimate concerns were addressed.

Iran has never been interested in nuclear weapons. The violence committed in the recent demonstrations were by Mossad and CIA agents and their allies. Iranian citizens, for the most part, support their government. This talk with people who are actually in Iran, is very revealing. Here’s another talk between Professor Marandi and Katie Halper. If you haven’t listened to him before, I hope you’ll check Professor Marandi out. Many of us appreciate his voice of reason during these volatile times.

Venezuela? I think most of us know that it’s all about the oil.

And China? The only thing it’s done wrong has to become very successful.

What these countries have in common is that they don’t want to be exploited by western nations, and they have governments serve the interests of their citizens. These countries are setting an example that threatens the validity of the crony capitalism whose depravity we’re witnessing.

The justification for invading them is that they’re bringing freedom and democracy and the liberation of women to the countries they invade. As though the class of people who are raping under age girls care about women’s rights in other countries. As though those who buy politicians care about democracy.

Now the lies are coming thick and heavy about the Epstein files. The latest is that Jeffrey Epstein was a Russian spy, even though he was actually closely associated with Israel’s Mossad. Here’s an interview with Max Blumenthal who confirms this.

We can’t afford to fall for this nonsense.

We need to take a page from other nations that care more about the well-being of their populations.

Things like having ethical and competency screens for those who run for office. That would have kept Trump out, and probably a number of other incompetent and malevolent politicians.

And getting money out of politics. When the rich get their way and the public doesn’t, we can no longer call our electoral systems democratic. Our governments are supposed to be for the people and by the people, not for the rich and by the rich as it is now.

We should also get money out of life’s essentials like food and housing. Public options would bring the costs of these down, putting them within reach for all of us. Avi Lewis, who is running for the Canadian federal NDP leadership, is calling for a promising public option for groceries. And more public housing would help to make shelter affordable. Anything essential for our basic well-being shouldn’t require a profit margin.

And we should get the hell out of NATO. It has been an aggressive and destabilizing force in the world, and it’s sucking up our tax dollars in preparation for war.

Why are people who were close to Epstein in positions of power? Why is money allowed in politics? How do we get it out, and create something that resembles democracy and common decency? And how do we stop the predatory behaviour of these people?

The people in Venezuela, Iran, Russia and Ukraine want peace, as do most people in the world. It’s western governments that won’t negotiate in good faith, and we need to understand this.

We need to realize that we’re placing on trust in media sources we shouldn’t. Compare this article from the CBC website with this interview with Professor Marandi, who actually lives in Iran. And even the Guardian is in on this misrepresentation of what’s going on there. I know who I trust, and I would question mainstream media outlets, and not just on Iran.

The picture we’re being presented with is all wrong. The money our nations are sending to NATO needs to be spent on building up our crumbling infrastructure and shredded social safety nets instead. That money should be used to install heat pumps and solar panels, create green public transit, and restore our environment.

Fascism is on the rise and life is becoming precarious for so many of us, and it’s exactly what the elite class wants. When people blame immigrants, women, people of colour, etc. for their social and economic problems, they’re taking the focus from those who are causing these problems and putting it onto others, many of whom are struggling themselves.

Then there’s the boomerang effect of supporting endless wars and an ongoing genocide. The barbarism we impose on other countries comes back to bite our societies. If we don’t want this kind of violence on our streets, we need to keep our governments from committing it in other countries. In other words, hello ICE.

The elite class have had their chance, neoliberalism hasn’t worked, our societies are stretched to the max, our countries are up to their eyeballs in debt as are many of us, and we have to reclaim our systems of governance. Here’s an excerpt from Jonathan Cook’s recent article on this topic:

Neoliberalism is the pursuit of money and power for its own sake, divorced from any higher purpose or social good. Over the last half century, western societies have been encouraged to venerate the billionaire – soon to be trillionaire – class as the ultimate signifier of economic growth and progress, rather than the ultimate marker of a system that has rotted from within.

We also have to reclaim our news and entertainment industries, since right now they’re run by the ruling class and are propagandizing us. Lately many have been concentrated into the hands of Zionists, who are supporting Israel in its genocide of Palestinians.

We need to get organized, both to take care of ourselves and each other, and to take back control of our governments. We’re in shock and we’re furious, and we need to direct these feelings effectively.

We have to get people from the elite class out of their positions of power, stop believing their BS and hold them to account.

How do we do this? How do we stand up to all this money and power that has no morality and is willing to lie, cheat, steal, abuse and kill? By using every tool in the toolkit while we support each other.

Some things we as citizens can do is vote with our wallets and our feet. In other words, stop supporting their publications, media outlets and politicians, and refuse to patronize their businesses.

As well, we can make sure we’re well informed. Here are two posts I wrote about news sources I trust. I wrote this one first, and this one later, and there are many more out there.

Western society has hit a wall. People are fed up. We don’t want more war, we’re sick of the money going to the wealthy, many of whom are named in the Epstein files. With the environmental tipping points we’re reaching, we can’t afford more planet destroying war or inaction on the environment.

We’re watching an ongoing genocide fully supported by the west, nuclear powers are sabre rattling at each other, and it’s time for change. We need diplomacy between nations and an end to the aggressive exploitation that has enriched the western world.

Something’s got to give. And we’ve given enough to the people at the top who have no regard for any of us. It’s time to set things right.

And if that’s not economically viable, then we need a different kind of economy. Economics is not a force of nature.

* * * * * * *

