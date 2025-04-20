A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you enjoy my writing.

When considering world events, it’s so important to understand their context. Without context, they appear to be like overly refined foods. Things just happen out of the blue, and the story around these happens are one dimensional.

I often shudder to think of how much of that context people are missing when they get their news from mainstream media. Do we want the white bread of the geopolitical world, or do we want a fuller, richer, multigrain loaf instead of what we’re presented with?

We hear the same old, same old from western media outlets: Israel has a right to defend itself, Russia will invade Europe if it gets a chance, Iran is evil, and, whatever you do, don’t say the ‘G’ word!

Many believe this stuff unquestioningly, and I wish they’d take the time to look more deeply. Geopolitical issues are very interesting and consequential these days, and people might be surprised by what they learn from exposure to different perspectives.

If you want to round out your understanding of these issues, I am about to shamelessly name drop some of my favourite political commentators. I hope you’ll check out a few of them, if you haven’t already.

These days, I can’t get enough of Professor Mohammad Marandi. He calmly explains his Iranian point of view, and I learn so much every time I listen to an interview with him. His calm and reasonable demeanour makes the idea of having tea with him one afternoon and learning more seem lovely.

However, if sitting in a bar over a beer is more your style, you might prefer Mark Sleboda. He’s happy to explain what’s going on militarily in Russia with wit, humour and knowledge. He gets a little loud sometimes, but that’s part of his charm.

I first saw the two gentlemen above being interviewed by Rachel Blevins on her Substack site. She covers geopolitical issues and often interviews experts on these matters. She communicates clearly, and gets us up to speed on all things geopolitical.

Another excellent Substack site is Karl Sanchez’s Karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium. He provides translations of speeches by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Diplomat Sergey Lavrov and many other Russia government officials. This is a very comprehensive site, and I’ve learned so much about the workings of the Russian government from it.

Jeffrey Sachs is an economist who has spent a lot of time in diplomatic circles, and expresses his informed opinions on geopolitical matters. I sometimes wonder if he’s taking personal risks at what he reveals, as in the video I’ve shared.

Danny Haiphong is well-informed geopolitically and interviews knowledgeable guests, asking them well thought out questions.

Najwan Abdul Wahab posts daily on her Substack site, Waatlemoen. She is originally from Palestine and keeps us up to date with what’s happening in Gaza in an art infused way. Bonus: I have three one month subscriptions to her site to give away. Please let me know if you’re interested.

Carina Malatesta curates posts of a geopolitical nature, and shares them in her newsletter, which is a wealth of information.

And we can’t forget reporter and geopolitical analyst, Pepe Escobar. He’s a very experienced reporter, and is also a lot of fun. In the video I’ve shared he’s reporting from Yemen, and it’s fascinating.

Anyways, I hope you’ll check out a few of these sites. And this is just the tip of the iceberg geopolitically speaking. There’s also Ben Norton, Aaron Maté, Max Blumenthal, Craig Murray and many others.

Having only the western perspective on geopolitical issues is so misleading. All situations have a context, but you wouldn’t know it from most reporting on mainstream media. Taking a look at even a few of these sites will expands our outlook, and shows that there are other important perspectives, and that geopolitical issues are interconnected.

If, like me, you’re something of a systems thinker, you probably understand that the context of any situation is vitally important. And especially when it comes to geopolitical issues.

Are there any geopolitical commentators that you’d recommend?

