People are paying attention to geopolitical issues like never before, and there’s good reason. The stakes couldn’t be higher, the action is non-stop, and it affects us all.

We’re experiencing the fall of the western empire.

As we watch it flail around, we learn so much. About our culture, ourselves, other countries, and the people who are supposed to represent our interests.

It’s like reality TV, except it’s actually real. It’s heart stopping and breathtaking, and scary as hell. You can learn more about it from any of these sources.

People in the west have been led to believe that our civilization is superior to all others, and that we have been kindly civilizing the rest of the world around us for the past few hundred years.

As Josep Borrell, a former top UN diplomat once said, “Yes, Europe is a garden, we have built a garden. Everything works. Most of the rest of the world is a jungle, and the jungle could invade the garden.”

Here’s a great representation of that attitude and how it works in reverse from Aamer Rahman. (It’s really funny, and only a couple of minutes long. I hope you’ll check it out.)

And this attitude extends to people all over the west. A lot of people in Europe, North America and Australia think this way, and it’s not surprising when we consider the many and varied ways this message drilled into us — mainstream media, movies, politicians, literature, etc.

How do we find our way through this maze of misinformation and propaganda? What kinds of tricks do western leaders have up their sleeves? How will they effect us, our planet, our societies, and countries that interact with the west?

For many centuries, people — even many from countries whose resources and labour the empire exploits — believed this. It was told so convincingly, and in so many different ways, that it just became common sense.

To settle differences, the empire would go to war, even with countries that were part of the empire.

For many years, empire was able to plunder nations for made up reasons: non-existent weapons of mass destruction (Iraq), the leader is crazy (Libya), liberating women (Afghanistan). Enough people who lived in the empire believed these stories that empire was enabled to get away with these things.

But then, after decades of austerity, some disastrous wars, a genocide shown live on people’s devices in gory detail, climate catastrophes, scandals, and wealth concentrating into fewer hands, things started to look bad. Not to mention the declining standard of living of western populations, and the sending of jobs overseas to take advantage of cheap labour, while leaving citizens of empire unemployed. Many started to recognize the classic decline of an empire.

On top of that, the countries that were considered the ‘jungle’ by the likes of Borrell, started to get organized, and started trading and making agreements with each other, and creating their own international organizations, like BRICS.

WTF? Win-win relationships? Following international law? Non-interference? Peaceful resolution of international conflicts? What ever happened to good old coups, assassinations, CIA backed colour revolutions, ignoring international law, not honouring agreements, calling people who object to genocide anti-semitic? Come on! To me, this looks to be the attitude of empire adherents, and it’s pretty hard for everyone else to deal with.

On top of that, the empire is broke, the stock market is plummeting, it’s over-extended militarily, and losing wars in Ukraine and other places. By continuing its support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, it has lost any moral authority it ever had. Ouch!

That’s where we are now. Watching the slow motion train wreck that is the western economy. And people who are paying attention can’t stop looking. Take a peak and maybe you’ll become one of those people.

Here’s an observation from someone in China that went viral on TikTok. Here also is a recent story out of Burkina Faso about the kinds of things some from the empire get up to. In this case it’s France.

Yes, these are wild times. I heard from a metaphysically inclined person that souls would give up an arm to live during this precarious historic moment.

And her we are. We all have a role to play, including you.

There is so much we can all do. Here’s a ten minute talk to help you figure out what kind of action would fit you best. This can be applied to any issue you’re passionate about, so I hope you’ll employ your unique talents towards getting us through this extraordinary transition period.

Making sure we transition to the kind of world we want depends on all of us. There’s so much hanging in the balance.

We can’t afford to be led by algorithms into the fascist camp. Those algorithms were designed by the forces profiting from all this malevolence, to transfer the blame from them to others. No, it wasn’t immigrants, women, trans people or any other group they want us to scapegoat that caused our societal problems. We shouldn’t be blaming the wrong people, many of whom have it worse than we do. So, please, let’s make sure we get our facts straight, and put the blame squarely where it belongs, to the western elite.

All over the western world, people who object to the genocide in Gaza, as confirmed by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the United Nations, are being accused of anti-semitism. This is both absurd and destructive, and if empire can get away with that, what else can it get away with? How much worse than funding and arming a genocide can things get?

This is a dynamic time when things are changing every day, and that means we need to work together to push things in the right direction.

We have the know how, technology and resources to make sure everyone has food, a home, and adequate health services, a good education, and a healthy environment. And it’s up to all of us to make this happen.

How do we stabilize our communities? What can we do to stop the senseless killing and destruction western countries are supporting? How do we lessen environmental impacts?

Let’s work together, and find something amazing each of us can do, and then run with it. Let’s do everything we can to get to move things in the direction we want.

Yes, it’s a thriller, and we don’t know how it will end, but it’s up to all of us to work towards a happier and healthier future.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/