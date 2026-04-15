Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Diane Engelhardt's avatar
Diane Engelhardt
2d

Yes, we could all use a good dose of decency, compassion, rationality and good old-fashioned common sense!

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2 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
Lenny Cavallaro's avatar
Lenny Cavallaro
3d

I am glad you mentioned Avi Lewis, whose win (on the first ballot) was a great sign for Canada, as were the results that gave Carney a majority government. The situation in the US, alas, is more gloomy...

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