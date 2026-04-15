These are fraught times, complicated by AI, media concentration, and outright propaganda. But we really need to pay attention, since we can’t afford to sleep walk through this momentous period in history. What we do right now matters.

The genocide in Gaza is what pulled me into looking into geopolitics more closely. Maybe it’s because I had relatives who grew up in occupied Holland in World War II, and a family friend who was an Auschwitz survivor. Seeing the horrific details of Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, while at the same time hearing the whole western elite class telling us that criticizing this genocide meant we were anti-semitic, made something in me explode. What we were being told was so evidently wrong.

Suddenly, I was paying more attention to what was going on in the world, and did some major digging.

Often political issues are presented in ways that make them appear really complicated and incredibly boring. It seems designed to make us want to tune out.

However, when we find trustworthy sources and take context and history into account, we discover that there is a coherent narrative behind the sensational and often misleading headlines.

There are things we can do to ensure we’re not unpleasantly surprised in the political arena, they can also be applied to our own countries’ politics.

We can get our news from reliable sources that explain context and interests for a coherent understanding of various situations. I’ve written two posts listing some of the geopolitical commentators I’ve come to trust. You can find them here and here. And, when it comes to Iran, my favourite sources are Professor Marandi who lives in Iran, and The Cradle which is based in the region.

If you’re new to geopolitics, this will be like entering an upside down world. The west is so propagandized. And news and entertainment outlets are concentrated in the hands of a very few. Both give the impression that the west is a beacon of sensibility and righteousness, and other countries are hostile and backwards.

Enter the Epstein files. Can we reasonably believe that western countries are morally superior to the rest of the world considering what’s being revealed through these files? If you decide to go deeper, I hope you’ll keep that in mind. But please be open to having your perspectives changed. Countries and leaders that have been demonized can sometimes end up looking pretty good once you learn about their actual situations.

We need to navigate geopolitics with a strong moral code. Truth, fairness and goodwill should be our North Star. I’m not religious, but have noticed that many people of all faiths, like me, do their best to be good people. I respect good people where ever that goodness comes from. Being decent human beings might be one of the most powerful things we can do to work against the horrors we’re facing.

Political events are often presented as big shiny things that came out of nowhere. But all of them have context, and most of that context doesn’t make the news. This makes it easy to demonize other countries and misrepresent their actions.

Looking at context, history and whose interests are being served gives us a well-rounded picture of what is going on.

Talk is cheap. And many politicians say what people want to hear in order to get elected, and then do whatever they or their funders want. I look at politicians’ past histories and who their funders are. These things tell me how they handle themselves, what their priorities are, and whose interests they serve.

Here are two recent examples from two different politicians.

Admittedly, Donald Trump lost me with his “grab them by the p**sy” comment, however, when we look at his past and his funders, we see that he’s a failed business person, a real estate mogul and a reality TV show host. His backers are billionaires and the Zionist lobby. He even boasts about the $100 million given to his campaign by Miriam Adelson, a major funder of pro-Israel politics. Looking at these things, his present day actions should have been somewhat predictable.

On the other hand, here in Canada I was thrilled to see Avi Lewis become the leader of the federal NDP (New Democratic Party). I followed his activism for years before he got into politics, and the things he said during his leadership campaign reflect the values he’s always championed. He broke Party funding records and new memberships from ordinary people. I quite reasonably expect that he will uphold the values he’s fought for his entire adult life, and serve the general public.

And we have to be aware of the many dirty tricks the western world uses to steer countries in ways that will serve western economic and political interests. Focusing on some issues to distract from others is a trick often played. Things like coups, colour revolutions, sanctions, misrepresentation, infiltration by organizations like the CIA and Mossad, and many other well worn techniques enable a western friendly world. And many of these tricks are made invisible, and the messaging about them massaged to make the western world look good.

Another recent trick has been using AI to replicate the videos of some of the geopolitical analysts I’ve recommended. I don’t know how many people are doing this, but the ones I’ve seen seem to have been made by someone with a British accent imitating people like Pepe Escobar, Professor Marandi and John Meirsheimer. I’ve also seen videos that look authentic to me where people are claiming that this is not the real person. This kind of deception seems to be more difficult to do in an interview involving two or more people.

Once you start paying attention to these analysts, you notice that they are showing us what’s going on on the ground, verifying information, and providing a coherent narrative of what is actually happening. Different analysts have different points of view but, listening to them, you can actually get an accurate idea about what is really going on.

So, knowing all this, what do we do? I try to stay informed, build community, grow food and look out for effective ways to take action. But the first step is making sense of what’s actually going on in the world. Otherwise we can wind up ineffectively fighting shadows, and inadvertently taking action that benefits those who are oppressing us.

And there’s a lot to be said about going green, and getting away from fossil fuels, which so many wars are fought over. Richard Medhurst explains the situation brilliantly in this video.

We can also put aside our differences, build community and do our best to be good, kind human beings. Barbarism is what’s being imposed on us, and common decency might be one of the best tool we have to resist that ugliness.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.