Western leaders used to claim moral authority: bringing democracy, upholding traditional values, being civilized and responsible.

Not that it mattered.

They did the same kinds of barbaric things to get their hands on other countries’ resources, and to retain power, as they do .

But now the veil’s been lifted.

Democracy? Free speech is now being criticized by the powerful as journalists are being jailed and harassed.

Morality? Funding a genocide isn’t moral by any standards. The global majority has seen the west’s ruthlessness up close and personal, but now the rest of us are seeing it on our social media feeds. As it goes on, and on, and on…

Values? What values? Please, I can’t see any. Being a great military power and an ally to Israel while it commits genocide and bombs its neighbours aren’t values I or most people I know hold.

What about responsibility? How are the people in the west to be considered responsible when they arm and fund countries that bomb civilians while abandoning their citizens at home? Unaffordable food and housing, crumbling infrastructure, worsening levels of healthcare and education, a deteriorating environment where victims of natural disasters fend for themselves bar a few tokens of charity. This is not my idea of taking responsibility.

What are we in the west supposed to take pride in?

What good are our institutions doing for our fellow citizens, for the planet or for those we share it with?

All I see from the powerful in the west is greed and dishonesty. They’re not even trying to disguise it anymore, or at least doing a very poor job.

When our leaders lose moral authority, what does that leave the rest of us with?

And what are we supposed to do about it? I wish I knew.

Here is an upcoming event that is specific to Canada but may be helpful to others called The Many Can Defeat the Money.

I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here's an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/browse/1

Here's a way to help others not in your bubble to boycott Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/stickies_2024_en

And here's where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/