Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

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Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
2d

A courageous post Diana , I send you love and gratitude for all you are doing ❤️‍🩹 Our hearts are being broken daily and we do not have the capacity to hold this much trauma and grief.

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5 replies by Diana van Eyk and others
The Revolution Continues's avatar
The Revolution Continues
1d

Grief often masquerades as anger. I find myself angry at things all the time, trying hard not to think of the horrors I've learned are happening in Palestine. I do think in time our grief over what's happening there and in our personal lives will pass and the tears will come--at least to those of us who still have a soul. The sociopaths won't cry because they can't feel anything anymore. Sad, isn't it?

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1 reply by Diana van Eyk
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