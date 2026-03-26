Two friends and I have been unable to fully feel our grief lately. We’re caring people, but what would usually make us cry no longer does. Could the terrifying times we’re living in be shutting us down emotionally?

My baby brother died just over a year ago. Yet I’ve spilled very few tears, even though I loved him dearly. Kind, sensitive and vulnerable, Randy. Gone.

Lately, I’ve been going to weekly meditation sessions. One of the people at the last session had a bulldog — a breed that my brother was fond of. It’s weird to see what triggers emotions that are just under the surface. It felt like touching the top of a volcano. I shed a tear or two, and what it brought up had me feeling a little crazy.

How deep does the grief go? How much has been stuffed deep, deep down? How much do our bodies hold, and how does it show up in the body itself? The betrayals, humiliations, deceptions, and the day to day moral injuries this world inflicts all take a toll, and add to the load.

The real possibility of a global depression, nuclear powers colliding with a demented president at the helm, an El Niño that may impact an environmentally compromised world later this year, the genocide in Gaza that continues, and spills over into the West Bank and Lebanon, and the illegal and immoral war against Iran. All are unfathomable atrocities, the latest grotesque detail: torturing an 18 month old baby in front of his father.

Where in hell is our humanity? How do we feel anything when this is our context? What have all our decades of activism been for anyways?

And what do those in power think of all this? For the most part, they wonder how this stuff can turn a profit for them. Just listen to the last twenty minutes or so of this talk between Carl Zha and Einer Tangen.

Stuffing our feelings, including grief, leaves us less human. And I fear that it puts us into alignment with the Epstein class. Because in order to commit the kinds of atrocities they do means having to be completely out of touch with their humanity.

How do we truly feel, and honour, our grief? Sometimes grief feels like rocket fuel. Don’t we want better? Even the rich and powerful — do they really want to be reduced to mere power and money? How trivial! The world can go to hell, as long as they make money to carry on with their miserable lives. I can’t imagine that members of the Epstein class experience much genuine joy.

And I disagree with Elon Musk who has said that empathy is a problem. I think it’s one of the most precious things we have. It’s what connects us with others, it’s the glue that holds community together. It’s the source of the impulse that makes us want to help each other, and create a better future for our children and grandchildren. It’s one of the things that makes life meaningful.

Embracing our humanity despite all the horrors we’re being subjected to will help us find ways to come together and overcome this madness. It’s our superpower, our secret sauce, and our truest strength.

I’ve never aspired to be part of the class that exploits others, and never will. I want to be better than that. Caring human beings are the ones who contribute to civilization in the most meaningful ways, even if those ways are invisible: helping friends or family members, serving community, creating something useful or beautiful, inspiring others — a million and one things, big and small.

I want to feel into my grief, joy, love and all emotions. I want them to freely arise in a space that’s safe.

And if you want proof that our emotions make us strong, just look at Iranians. They don’t flinch when their country is being bombed. Their president walks among them without guards. Their spiritual leader was unwilling to move from his home, knowing that he’d most likely be martyred.

Compare that to soldiers from the USA who can’t understand why they’re being sent to fight in a country that did not attack them. Or to Netanyahu who went into hiding as soon as the bombing of Israel began.

The USA has launched an unprovoked, illegal and immoral war, killing children, bombing hospitals, and doing all it can to make Iran unliveable. Twice now, the USA and Israel have bombed Iranian negotiators as they were negotiating peace. How can Iran be expected to negotiate peace again after this?

And what is Iran’s real crime? The Iranians stand up for Palestine and, like so many of us, are outraged by the murder and destruction Israel continues to commit. They weren’t taken in by the propaganda that tells us that objecting to genocide is anti-semitic.

Our emotions include courage to do the right thing, as it does Iranians who repel Israel and the USA. It fuels protest in many of us who are outraged by what the USA and Israel are doing to the people of Palestine, Iran and Lebanon. War crimes are becoming the norm according to Francesca Albanese.

My emotions also include being fed up with all the bloody horror and drama the Trump administration is dishing out. I hope he meets Iran’s demands and stops this war. He needs to be held accountable for his role in the Epstein disgrace, for breaking his election promise to end wars and not start news ones, and for degrading our environment, standards of living, and international law.

The trajectory we’re currently on could well lead to a global depression, nuclear war and devastation that humanity may not survive. I’m fed up with being held hostage by him and other puppets of the Epstein class.

And I’m fed up with being gaslit and lied to about it all. The truth is out there, but the powers that be in the western world are doing all they can to hide it. One of my favourite sources of news about the war on Iran is The Cradle, which reports directly from the region.

Our so-called democracy — the best that money can buy — feels more like a ponzi scheme that funnels money to the rich. This at the expense of the rest of us and everything of actual value.

So many of us desire peace, a decent standard of living, and all that a truly caring government would provide. Let’s do our best to bring these kinds of governments about, and create the kind of future we want for our kids and grandkids.

The alternative — the trajectory we’re now on — is unthinkable. If we can get in touch with our feelings we’ll be harnessing the rocket fuel that will make this happen.

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I love the BDS campaign and the effect it’s having on Israel’s economy.

Here’s an excellent list of products from Israel: https://boycott.thewitness.news/categories

Here are some factsheets about Israel: https://www.cjpme.org/factsheets

And here’s where you can support Palestine by buying a keffiyeh: https://www.hirbawi.ps/

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A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really encourages me! I so appreciate you, and am glad you value my writing.