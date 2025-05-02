A big thank you to my paid subscribers. Your support really makes me feel great! I so appreciate you, and am glad you enjoy my writing.

For the past few years, I’ve been paying a lot of attention to geopolitical issues. The way countries interact is very interesting and, these days, incredibly scary. And there’s so much fake news out there that it takes a lot of attention to just get the facts straight. Geopolitical issues also give context to what’s going on in the western world, and show us how our countries’ domestic problems are reflected in attitudes towards other countries. Greed, arrogance and hostility reap bitter harvests in both.

In an earlier post, I shared some of my favourite sources of geopolitical information. And, yes, I’m biased. I look for truthful information, and I want peace and fairness in the world, so that’s what I take into account.

But I have lots of interests and follow writing on various topics, and sometimes they bleed into each other. Something I’ve noticed lately is that many men report that they feel isolated and disconnected. Since there are lots of men in my family and friend groups, this concerns me. It’s a mystery to me how a society that favours men in so many ways leaves a large number of them feeling alienated and unhappy.

Reading this post by Jeremy Mohler on Substack, had me watching geopolitical videos with new eyes. When I look at the men — and there are a few women, but it seems to be mostly men who report on these issues — I see that they actually seem to respect each other, and enjoy each other’s company. Including the women in that sphere. And it’s a diverse group with people participating of different ages, backgrounds, and opinions that are frankly and peacefully expressed.

What’s their secret?

I wonder if shared concerns, interests and values create that kind of bond. I appreciate the information and perspectives they share, but I also appreciate their banter, and the warmth and graciousness they exude towards each other.

Perhaps this is the case with most shared interests. I wonder if men who are feeling isolated might learn something from these people, not just about geopolitical issues, but about connection, mutual respect and genuine caring.

And I often wonder about the stories we’re told about masculinity.

In my lived experience, the way little boys are often portrayed in movies doesn’t ring true. I was a tomboy growing up. Two brothers, no sisters and mostly boys in the neighbourhood meant if I wanted to play, it would be with boys. In my neighbourhood those boys were inclusive, unassuming and non-hierarchal. Someone would say, “Hey, I know, let’s play baseball/football/soccer/tag/fill in the blank.” And the rest of us would go, “OK” and that’s what we’d do. We were kids playing together, and it was no big deal. Was that experience really so unique? I often wonder about that. Between the ages of about four and ten, that’s how we played.

Another tale of toxic masculinity that turned out to be untrue was Lord of the Flies. In case you haven’t read this classic, it’s about a group of boys who were stranded on a deserted island, and treated each other horribly, to the point of one getting murdered.

Reporter Rutger Bregman wondered if there’d ever been an actual incident like this, and found that there had really been a situation where a group of boys was stranded on a deserted island together. What those boys did couldn’t have been more different from the Lord of the Flies story. They co-operated for fifteen months, shared responsibilities — even set one boy’s broken leg, which healed perfectly — and became lifelong friends after the experience.

And I draw parallels between what’s going on for individual men, and our geopolitical issues. How do we learn to see things in a new, kinder and more mutually beneficial way? What perspective do we want to bring into the new millennium that will both help men and help all of us get along societally and internationally?

The other night I attended an online webinar where Suzanne Simard and Herb Hammond discussed the health of forests. Among many other things, they talked about the importance of connecting the head and the heart, and seeing from that place. They also talked about how co-operative and interconnected forests are, how that inter-relation needs to be taken into account, and how the forestry industry needs to change its approach, taking this into consideration.

What if we saw things that way on a personal level, and on a geopolitical level? What if we saw ourselves less as the hero of our own story, battling the forces around us, and more like part of an ecosystem where we all care for and depend on each other? What if we saw ourselves as strands in the social fabric weaving a beautiful tapestry together?

Would we feel more connected? Would we do less harm in the world? Would we learn to honour our relationships with other people, and other countries, more fully? Our forests would definitely be healthier with this kind of approach, and probably many of our problems would be solved, and many wounds healed.

I’d love to hear stories from men and women about these issues. Do we have the narrative wrong? Do shared values and interests give men better chances of feeling connected with each other? What other factors help men feel less isolated? And how do our worldviews affect our personal, interpersonal, environmental and geopolitical well-being?

