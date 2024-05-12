Happy Mothers’ Day!

I like to bring our attention to this powerful statement made by Julia Ward Howe in 1914, which celebrated Mothers Day as a day to celebrate peace and an end to war.

This proclamation resonates with me, and I’d like to see Mothers Day honoured with words like this.

Graphic by the Peace Alliance

This article came from The Plough.

Julia Ward Howe (1819-1910)

In 1907, Anna Jarvis, of Philadelphia, began the campaign to have Mother’s Day officially recognized, and in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson did this, proclaiming it a national holiday and a “public expression of our love and reverence for all mothers.”

Today’s commercialized celebration of candy, flowers, gift certificates, and lavish meals at restaurants bears little resemblance to Howe’s original idea. There is nothing wrong with that. But here, for the record’s sake, is the proclamation she wrote in 1870, which explains, in her own impassioned words, the goals of the original holiday.