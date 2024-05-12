Diana’s Substack

Diana’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuart J. Wilson aka bigfix™'s avatar
Stuart J. Wilson aka bigfix™
May 12

Very powerful Diana, the TRUE meaning of Mother's Day. I will be spending the afternoon with my Canadian 'family' & intend to share Jarvis' quote with them. My Mum departed 2019 & I miss her dearly, but she will be with me in spirit. 🧡🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
Ann Remnant's avatar
Ann Remnant
May 12

While travelling through 8 countries in Europe, with pretty poor language skills in all of them, it is the women we meet who aim to understand our needs, without pomp or show, and often with no language between us. It gives one a warmth that ignores borders, careers, ambition, money.

It has often been said that women have had to struggle to make it in a man's world. We can now see where that has taken us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diana van Eyk
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diana van Eyk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture