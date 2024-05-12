Happy Mothers’ Day!
I like to bring our attention to this powerful statement made by Julia Ward Howe in 1914, which celebrated Mothers Day as a day to celebrate peace and an end to war.
This proclamation resonates with me, and I’d like to see Mothers Day honoured with words like this.
This article came from The Plough.
Julia Ward Howe (1819-1910)
In 1907, Anna Jarvis, of Philadelphia, began the campaign to have Mother’s Day officially recognized, and in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson did this, proclaiming it a national holiday and a “public expression of our love and reverence for all mothers.”
Today’s commercialized celebration of candy, flowers, gift certificates, and lavish meals at restaurants bears little resemblance to Howe’s original idea. There is nothing wrong with that. But here, for the record’s sake, is the proclamation she wrote in 1870, which explains, in her own impassioned words, the goals of the original holiday.
Arise, all women who have hearts, whether your baptism be that of water or of tears! Say firmly: “We will not have great questions decided by irrelevant agencies, our husbands shall not come to us, reeking with carnage, for caresses and applause.
“Our sons shall not be taken from us to unlearn all that we have been able to teach them of charity, mercy and patience. We women of one country will be too tender of those of another country to allow our sons to be trained to injure theirs.”
From the bosom of the devastated earth a voice goes up with our own. It says, “Disarm, disarm! The sword is not the balance of justice.” Blood does not wipe out dishonor nor violence indicate possession.
As men have often forsaken the plow and the anvil at the summons of war, let women now leave all that may be left of home for a great and earnest day of counsel. Let them meet first, as women, to bewail and commemorate the dead. Let them then solemnly take counsel with each other as to the means whereby the great human family can live in peace, each learning after his own time, the sacred impress, not of Caesar, but of God.
In the name of womanhood and of humanity, I earnestly ask that a general congress of women without limit of nationality may be appointed and held at some place deemed most convenient and at the earliest period consistent with its objects, to promote the alliance of the different nationalities, the amicable settlement of international questions, the great and general interests of peace.
Very powerful Diana, the TRUE meaning of Mother's Day. I will be spending the afternoon with my Canadian 'family' & intend to share Jarvis' quote with them. My Mum departed 2019 & I miss her dearly, but she will be with me in spirit. 🧡🙏
While travelling through 8 countries in Europe, with pretty poor language skills in all of them, it is the women we meet who aim to understand our needs, without pomp or show, and often with no language between us. It gives one a warmth that ignores borders, careers, ambition, money.
It has often been said that women have had to struggle to make it in a man's world. We can now see where that has taken us.